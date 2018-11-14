Guy Fieri Cooked Dinner for First Responders of the Camp Fire

Say what you want about Guy Fieri, but the dude's generosity rivals the size of his personality. Over the past year plus, when a fire has sprung up in his adopted home-region of Northern California (Fieri is currently ruling Flavortown from Santa Rosa), the chef has been out on the front lines feeding those in need. Last October, during the wine country fires, Fieri was spotted cooking barbecue for people who had to evacuate their homes. Then, this July, he once again mobilized Operation Barbecue Relief (as he apparently calls it) to serve those who were dealing with wildfires up in Redding.

This week, Fieri was apparently back at it again. On Sunday, the Butte County Sheriff tweeted that the Diners, Dive-Ins and Dives star had dropped by to help out. “Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College,” the post read, along with photos of the group at the staging area at Butte College. “Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits.”

Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits. #ButteSheriff #CampFire pic.twitter.com/ZnhNxOa81n — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 12, 2018

According to a separate tweet from the Auburn Police Department, Fieri — who, as he has in the past, appeared to be working alongside The Salvation Army — served a dinner of pulled pork and took the time to thank everyone for their hard work.

Guy Fieri is in this photo with Officer Joe Almeida up in Butte County #CampFire Guy is cooking pulled pork dinner for everyone this evening. He had also thanked everyone that is helping out for their hard work! Thank you Guy for your time, support and great food! #ButteCounty pic.twitter.com/tL9CekUtUP — Auburn Police Dept (@AuburnPoliceCA) November 12, 2018

As for the chef himself, Fieri also took the time to shoot off a few tweets about the fire. He sent out a couple thanks: one to Camp Chef for their equipment and another to Chico Rice for sending over 150 pounds of rice. Then he took a final moment to reflect on what has been happening in the region.

In today’s tumultuous world, it’s amazing to see our fire fighters, military, law enforcement and first responders come together to rescue our communities devestated by fire. So many great people stepping up to take care of one another #ProudAmerican #CampFire pic.twitter.com/VgXgBJuPT0 — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) November 12, 2018

“In today’s tumultuous world, it’s amazing to see our fire fighters, military, law enforcement and first responders come together to rescue our communities devastated by fire,” he wrote. “So many great people stepping up to take care of one another.” That’s a sentiment worth toasting some pulled pork to.