Guillermo Del Toro Created a Tequila for Patrón

The horror movie director Guillermo Del Toro, behind such fantastical and at times terrifying creations as Pan’s Labyrinth and Crimson Peak, is expanding his business empire into the world of high-end liquor. He’s created a special edition, $475 tequila for Patrón—and it’s just as strange as many of his movies.

Del Toro explains in an interview with the Daily Beast that the box the tequila comes in is covered in black suede and emblazoned with a silver skull. The bottle itself is blood red with a black skeleton inlaid in the center. The kit even comes with votive candles you can light, making the entire box an altar to tequila. Skeleton illustrations on the packaging represent the harvesters of the agave. The whole thing took del Toro three years to design, and he thinks it’s best suited as the centerpiece to a home bar.

The promo video for the tequila features an ominous field of agave burning while switching back and forth between scenes of the director sketching skeletons in his notebook. A sharp knife peels an orange in one scene, while an open door leading to a black room creates a haunting image in another. If Patrón was trying to pay homage to del Toro's signature directing style and the dark themes of the new tequila, it worked.

In the interview, Del Toro also reveals that when it comes to his own drink of choice, he loves a gin and tonic because it’s “simple,” but he also enjoys indulging in port, “a good wine,” and even—if you can believe it—“dainty drinks like Baileys.”

The director still has a special connection to tequila: He was both in Jalisco, Mexico, the place where the tequila was first concocted in the 1600s.

As for the special edition tequila itself, according to Patron, it’s a mix of “extra añejo tequila and 100 ml aged orange liqueur.” It’s currently available for pre-order on its website and will be available until the inventory sells out.