Gudetama Takes Over Popular L.A. Bowling Alley's Menu

Last year, popular Sanrio character Gudetama—an underachieving egg yolk with a butt—made headlines when he teamed up with Plan Check, L.A.’s burger-and-beer mini-chain, on some limited-edition menu items (sample dishes: beef sliders topped with quail eggs and orange-ginger egg cream soda). Not long after that, our guy partnered with Curry House to offer a special Gudetama-approved "tasting meal" at every California location. And now, Gudetama is embarking on his third CA-based endeavor in the past 18 months—a collaboration with Highland Park Bowl in Los Angeles (maybe he's not so underachieving after all?).

[%image1]

From now through the end of February, 2019, L.A.'s oldest bowling alley will be decorated with Gudetama banners, murals, and—best of all—bowling balls in our favorite yolk's likeness (you can take one home for $200). As with Gudetama's other recent collabs, there's a special menu—a $40 "meal set" includes a Gudetama cocktail (judging by the photos, it looks Moscow mule-adjacent), a wood-fired margherita pizza (topped with a fried egg featuring Gudetama's scowly face, as well as a "bacon blanket"), a side salad, Gudetama tiramisu, and a ten percent discount on all Gudetama merch (if you don't want to go all-in on a bowling ball there are more affordable items like $10 bowling socks and $25 tees).

[%image2]

Bowlers who want the full Gudetama experience have the option of purchasing a package that covers two hours of bowling (with Gudetama-themed scoring and lane decor), unlimited food and beverages, Gudetama bowling socks and a matching lapel pin, and ten percent off on all other merch (prices start at $275 for two guests). Over the next four months, Highland Park Bowl also plans to host a series of events in celebration of the lazy egg, including a Halloween costume contest on Saturday, October 27, a lazy egg brunch in January 2019, and a special Valentine’s Day Gudetama-lover’s bowling package on February 14, 2019. Check out Highland Park Bowl's website for updates.