GrubHub Buys Yelp's Eat24 Delivery Service

Just days after GrubHub announced it was taking over restaurant delivery for Groupon, the growing online delivery king reported an even larger takeover: The company said it’s also buying Yelp’s Eat24 delivery service. Included in the deal are some additional spoils: GrubHub will also be the preferred ordering and delivery provider for all restaurants on Yelp, just as Eat24 was, for at least the next five years.

This latest acquisition is big news for GrubHub as the brand continues to gobble up competitors and increase its share of the restaurant delivery world. As Quartz points out, as of last summer, only Domino’s was doing more online delivery than GrubHub: Domino’s had 24 percent of the digital ordering and delivery market compared to GrubHub’s 23 percent – though since Domino’s only delivers its own food, this isn’t really an apples-to-apples comparison. A more telling number is GrubHub’s position compared to its latest takeover: Despite its Yelp integration, Eat24 only had about 2 percent of the market according to Morgan Stanley, a percentage similar to that of DoorDash and Postmates.

“Strategically it just makes a ton of sense,” GrubHub CEO Matt Maloney told Quartz, calling the deal a “win-win.” “We get access to Yelp’s incredible transaction platform to drive more diners, we’re able to consolidate scale on the order side which increases our efficiency… and we augment our restaurant base.” Maloney also explained how he thinks his company has been able to stay resilient in an increasingly volatile industry. “Instead of freaking out we just put our heads down and worked harder to make sure that we were providing the best experience for the most restaurants,” he said. “By doing that day in and day out for two years I think that we’ve proven that we have the staying power and we’re not afraid of any competition right now.”

With the Eat24 takeover, GrubHub now jumps from a network of about 55,000 restaurants to about 75,000. Maloney told Quartz he wasn’t even sure what his company’s share of the market will be now after these two brands are rolled into one, but if you can’t find somewhere to order from out of 75,000 restaurants, you should probably just cook something yourself.