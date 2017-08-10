GrubHub's Stadium Delivery Service Could Bring Food to Your Seat

Anyone who's been to a football game is familiar with this situation: It’s halftime, and you launch yourself out of your seat and race to the nearest beer stall to refill your cup. Your stomach rumbles so you quickly calculate the risks in your head—get in line at the hot dog stand or miss the start of the second half. GrubHub is hoping to solve this conundrum by enlisting food vendors to deliver directly to seats at sports stadiums.

The New York Post reports that “seat side service” may be on the way for Jets and Giants fans in New York first. A source told the Post that GrubHub could start testing the service at Metlife Stadium as soon as this fall.

“We’re always looking for new ways to connect our diners with [the] food they want when they want it,” a spokesperson for GrubHub said in a statement to the paper.

In the past, Madison Square Garden has tested out food delivery with its Appetize App during basketball and hockey games, though the delivery option had limited availability depending on where you were sitting. The potential new service through GrubHub would be extended to all guests, not just those sitting in premiere seats. The Yankees' and San Francisco 49ers' venues have also tested out possible food delivery to fans’ seats.

The convenience may sound attractive, but not everyone is excited about the prospect of delivery services operating in sports stadiums. While the occasional hot dog or beer vendor crisscrossing the aisles every so often is one thing, a constant stream of delivery could be more of a nuisance. “When vendors come back and forth, it can get in the way of watching a game,” Tracy Nieporent, a spokesperson for the Myriad Restaurant Group, which operates a restaurant in Citi Field, told the Post.

Grubhub didn’t divulge any more information about when they might be expanding their services to stadiums, so don’t expect to be able to get your snacks sent to you in the middle of the action once football season starts up again. For now, you'll just have to hop on the line at the concession stand and hope the game-winning catch happens when you're safely back at your seat.