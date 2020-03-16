Major Grocery Store Chains Are Changing Hours Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a global disruption, and to see evidence, most people only have to look as far as their local grocery store. Coronavirus stockpiling has left supplies depleted and shelves barren. A butcher at 99 Ranch Market in Corona, California, even provided the L.A. Times with this emblematic quote featuring a much-needed touch of levity: “We’ve never sold out of pork butt before.”

Meanwhile, these supermarkets themselves are in a difficult position: Not only do they need additional time to restock products, but as one of the remaining public hubs that people are not actively trying to avoid, the need to clean and sanitize is also of the utmost importance. For this reason, chains have been limiting their store hours to give employees more time to handle these important duties.

Image zoom Many customers wear gloves while shopping at a supermarket in Saugus, Massachusetts on March 13, 2020. JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor/Getty Images

Here’s a list of major supermarkets that have publically announced changes to their hours due to the coronavirus so far:

Walmart

Over the weekend, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets announced that, as of yesterday (March 15), store hours would be reduced to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. “until further notice”—unless a particular locations has already chosen to reduced hours even further.

Kroger

Kroger is America’s largest grocer—operating thousands of markets over a dozen brand names including Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fry’s Food Stores, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Jay-C Food Stores, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Owen’s Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick ‘N Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler Foods, and Smith’s Food and Drug. The grocery giant has adjusted hours across many, but not all of its stores—and keeping track of so many brands isn’t easy. Thankfully, Kroger has a page dedicated to listing updated store hours: kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update/store-information.

Albertsons

Albertsons is another major grocer operating stores under nearly 20 names, including Acme, Amigos, Andonico’s, Carrs, Haggen, Jewel Osco, Lucky, Market Street, Pavilions, Plated, Randalls, Safeway, Shaws, Star Market, Tom Thumb, United, and Vons. In a news release about the coronavirus on Friday (March 13), the company didn’t mention any proposed store hour changes. However, USA Today reported yesterday that stores are opening one hour later and closing one hour earlier than normal. This policy may vary across locations and brand, so check your local store for more info.

Publix

On Friday (March 13), the Florida-based chain Publix announced that starting March 14, stores and pharmacies would close companywide at 8 p.m. “until further notice.” Publix operates 1,243 stores across seven Southeastern states.

H-E-B

The Texas-based chain updated its store hours and operation page on March 13, explaining, “To better serve our customers and increase product availability, all H-E-B stores and Central Market will close tonight at 8 p.m. Beginning Sunday, March 15, all stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice. This also includes Joe V’s and Mi Tienda locations.”

Stop & Shop

In an announcement update on Saturday (March 14), Stop & Shop wrote, “In order to allow more time for our associates to unload deliveries, stock shelves, and better serve you throughout the day, we are adjusting our hours to 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at most stores beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice. (There may be some exceptions. Please visit your local store location for details. New hours will also be posted on our website Monday.)”

Wegmans

As of Saturday morning (March 14), Wegmans announced temporary changes in hours of operation that vary by region: “All New York State stores (excluding Brooklyn) and Erie, Pennsylvania: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.; New England, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania (Excluding Erie), North Carolina stores: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Maryland stores: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Brooklyn: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.”

Sam’s Club

Yesterday (March 15), Sam’s Club announced that effective tomorrow (Tuesday), all “in-club shopping hours” would be adjusted to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, Monday to Saturday. Sunday hour remain the same (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), as do Club Pickup times and Optical, Pharmacy, and Fuel hours.

Whole Foods

As of its last public Newsroom announcement on Friday (March 13), Whole Foods explained, “Along with increased sanitation measures taking place on our food bars, we have a plan in place to modify operations as needed to ensure safety and to keep serving our customers the high quality offerings they expect. This includes modified menus, hours of operation and additional deep cleanings throughout the day.” We’ve reached out to Whole Foods to attempt to get more specifics about adjusted operating times.

Trader Joe’s

On Saturday (March 14), Trader Joe’s announced, “Beginning Monday, March 16th and until further notice, all Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. to support our Crew Members in taking care of one another and our customers.”

Aldi

In an undated COVID-19 update, Aldi wrote, “Some stores will be temporarily closed or have limited hours. At this time, we cannot provide specific location information.”

Target

On its coronavirus hub, Target essentially stated hours were remaining the same; however, the language clearly left some wiggle room. “Our intention is to keep our 1,800+ stores across the country open,” the company wrote.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

