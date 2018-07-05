This Ceramic Grill Pan Is a Foolproof Way to Upgrade Grilled Fish

When you need a break from the hot dogs, hamburgers and barbecued chicken, grill some fish. Trust us: Whether you're putting a whole fish on the grill or going with fillets, making grilled fish is much easier than it sounds.

Worried about the skin sticking to the grill? Make sure the heat is roaring and that the fish is at room temperature before you throw it on the grates. Also, don't try to flip the fish too soon; let it rest until it moves easily.

Still nervous? Food & Wine Senior Food Editor Mary-Frances Heck has a suggestion: Try this ridged, oval platter called the Emile Henry Flame Fish Griller Slate ($80). Made from ceramic that can withstand high heat, it goes right on the grill, and it also doubles as a serving platter. Heck was admittedly unconvinced until she tried it, but when she decided to give the slate a whirl on a night when she had a few people over for dinner, she was surprised by the results.

"I went from being skeptical to cooking on this thing twice a week now," she says.

Williams Sonoma

Using it is as simple as putting oil in the pan, placing down some fillets of fish, drizzling a bit more oil and walking away. Seriously: go pour yourself a drink while the magic happens, and you'll be delighted, as Heck was when she returned to the grill, to see the results. When the fish is cooked through, you can serve it as is, or, depending on what flavor profile you're going for, Heck suggests squeezing some lemon directly on top to create kind of pan sauce. Then, you simply put a trivet down on the table, grab the dish by its two large handles, and set it down on the trivets to serve the fish straight out of the slate.

As Heck puts it, "This is a platter you can cook on."

Heck has also used the slate to make a kind of sheet pan dinner on the grill, combining fish fillets, littleneck clams and cherry tomatoes, where everything cooks down together and becomes a perfect one-pan dinner

You can use it for any kind of seafood, but where it will really shine is for flaky white fish (notorious for sticking and falling apart) like halibut, snapper, cod or grouper.

See below for some of our favorite recipes using flaky, white fish, and never fear the grill ever again.

Grilled Halibut with Herb Pistou and Walnut Butter

Grilled Fish with Artichoke Caponata

Grilled Halibut with Smashed Fingerlings and Tomato Butter

Mahimahi with Sage Garlic Chips

Grilled Sea Bass with Marinated Eggplant