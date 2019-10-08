This Pumpkin Carving Kit Became an Amazon Best-Seller Overnight – Here’s Why Shoppers Love It

Image zoom yulkapopkova / Getty Images

As we creep deeper into the crisp, cool days of fall, colorful squashes of all shapes and sizes start popping up at the farmer’s market, and photos of picturesque pumpkin patches fill our Instagram feeds. That’s right, it’s time for one of our favorite fall activities: pumpkin carving.

And whether you’re planning on turning your pumpkin into a spooky jack-o-lantern, an intricate work of art, or simply a delicious pie, you need the right pumpkin carving tools. Yes, you can use a sharp kitchen knife to cut shapes and designs or a sizable spoon to scoop out the seeds, but for the safest, easiest pumpkin carving, Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this heavy-duty set — the Greatever Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit has an incredible 4.9-star rating and jumped in popularity by 999% in the retailer’s kitchen department this week.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $15; amazon.com

Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and ergonomically-designed handles, the 7-piece set features all the tools you need for sawing, scooping, and drilling your gourds. It even includes an etching tool for a festive pumpkin with less mess than traditional carving.

The Greatever Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit is currently one of Amazon’s best-selling carving sets, with 94 percent of reviewers giving it a perfect five-star rating. In addition to sharing photos of superb jack-o-lanterns made with the help of the kit, shoppers rave about how comfortable the knives are to hold, as well as how durable they are.

“Great quality tools,” wrote one user. “I used these with 4 other adults who had never carved pumpkins before, and they were still in perfect condition afterward. I’ve purchased similarly-priced packs in the past and ended up throwing them out after just one use because they were of such poor quality.”

RELATED: Essential Tools to Make the Most of Your Halloween Pumpkin

Another reviewer said, “This set is one I’ll keep through the years. They are well made and sturdy. The small bag is even great to store tools away in the off season.”

And while the carving tools are sharp, many reviews said they’re designed so that even young children can handle them safely.

“We love carving pumpkins,” a parent wrote. “We’ve always used a super cheap set that came with a design book. Oh my goodness to my surprise at how amazing these are. There is so much variety and the tools are designed perfectly. My favorite is the serrated edge of the scooper. I even let my 3 year old use it, he was careful as he knew the edge was a little sharp. We are excited to keep carving a few pumpkins in October.”

With Halloween just a few weeks away, now’s the perfect time to add this $15 kit to your cart. It’s sure to be a smashing success.