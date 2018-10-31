Another ‘Great British Baking Show’ Season Hits Netflix in November

If television is your method of escapism during these troubling times (where you’re troubled politically or just by the prospect of the holiday season in general), Netflix is about to drop another season-long salve of low-key cooking competition when The Great British Baking Show’s latest season hits the streaming service on Friday, November 9.

This is the second series of GBBS (known in the U.K. as The Great British Bake Off) to go straight to Netflix, skipping the series former home of PBS. The first Netflix-only season, which debuted in August, was also the U.K.’s first with a new cast of judges and hosts taking over after the show moved from BBC One to Channel 4 last year. Paul Hollywood remained, while Mary Berry was replaced by Prue Leith, and co-hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins were replaced by Sandy Toksvig and Noel Fielding. While there was some uproar about the potential tonal shift of the series (me included), the revamped GBBO received largely positive reception. Indeed, I’m currently finishing binging that season, and I’m pleasantly surprised to find I don’t entirely miss the old crew. Leith is a firmer judge than Berry, and Fielding and Toksvig have brought just a slight personal twist to the show’s trademark charming humor. Hollywood and all three “new” castmates return (minus a few inches of Fielding's moppy hair) for the upcoming season.

The premiere date is also rather remarkable, considering that when GBBS aired on PBS, U.S. viewers were usually seeing a GBBO that had aired in the U.K. a year or more before. Indeed, the most recent season on PBS was the U.K.’s series three, which aired back in 2012 (hence Mary Berry was still seen judging, despite her departure from the series last year). But the GBBS stateside fans will get to watch in its entirety next week just crowned its winner on October 30 in the U.K. That’s a much tighter turnaround, though it does still mean U.S. viewers should definitely avoid Googling anything because spoilers are going to be fresh in the “news” section.

Netflix also has plans to stream a GBBS holiday special this year and another season of the series (the U.K.'s season ten) early early next year.

Americans will take another crack at our own Baking Show as well when ABC will air another season of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition beginning December 6. That series features GBBO’s Paul Hollywood, we well as frequent Food Network figure Sherry Yard as judges, and Anthony “Spice” Adam and Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton as its hosts.

Collection 6 of The Great British Baking Show premieres on Friday, November 9 on Netflix.