'The Great British Baking Show' Returns to Netflix This Month

Image zoom Netflix

According to pumpkin spice purveyors, it's already autumn (don't let that pesky calendar fool you) which means that it's also the beginning of baking season. We're about to indulge our way through cooler weather and multiple holidays-worth of pastries, pies, and all-around delectable baked goods as we wade through winter into spring. It's also the time of year when we're treated to a fresh batch of one of the best culinary competitions on TV, The Great British Baking Show. And this year, American audiences are getting their taste almost as quickly as our friends across the pond.

Both Decider and Eater report that Netflix's "collection seven" of GBBS (which is known as The Great British Bake-Off outside the U.S. for legal reasons having to do with the famous Pillsbury Bake-Off) will return on Friday, August 30, 2019. If you've been paying attention to Bake-Off news out of Great Britain (and why haven't you, if not?) then you'll know that what is their "series 10" is set to begin airing on Channel 4 on Tuesday, August 27. That means Netflix will be adding new episodes weekly, just days after they premiere on British TV. (It also means you should avoid British news outlets if you don't like spoilers!)

In previous years, Netflix has dropped the entire "new" season on U.S. audiences shortly after the finale aired in the U.K. And in previous previous years, when the show aired on PBS (and on the BBC instead of Channel 4), the series aired weekly well after U.K. seasons had ended (in fact, the final PBS-aired season was a few years old by the time Americans saw it, hence the "return" of former judge Mary Berry after her well-publicized departure. (We've reached out to Netflix to further confirm the launch and rollout of new Great British Baking Show episodes.)

Check out the trailer for the new season below:

And find more information about The Great British Baking Show on Netflix on netflix.com.