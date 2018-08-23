The Revamped 'Great British Baking Show' Hits Netflix This Month

If you've been tuning into the most recent season of The Great British Baking Show on PBS, you've been living in a sort of cooking competition time warp. As we pointed out earlier this year, the soothingly good-natured baking series currently airing in the U.S. is actually series three which aired in the U.K. a few years ago. That's why, despite the kerfuffle over the Great British Bake Off (as it's known across the pond) moving from the BBC to Channel 4 and its subsequent loss of Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as hosts as well as beloved judge Mary Berry, the whole gang—along with judge Paul Hollywood—is still together on American public television. But the move to another channel didn't just shuffle the show's on-screen talent lineup—it also called into question the deal the BBC had with PBS to air GBBS in the States and whether the new version of the show would make it here at all. That question has been answered by Netflix.

The streaming service, which has a bevy of culinary series available to viewers, has announced that the Channel 4 iteration of GBBO will grace American eyeballs as a new season of GBBS on August 31. This series will introduce U.S. fans to hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig as well as Berry's replacement, Prue Leith. Paul Hollywood, of course, will be a familiar face to anyone who tuned in previously.

According to Eater, future seasons of the series (the second of which just recently began airing in the U.K.) will also be released, as it was with PBS, a bit later in the United States. (Of course, this still means that if you Google GBBS or GBBO you might catch spoilers from the British airing, so be warned!) A holiday special and another season of the series are also slated to hit Netflix later this year. As for PBS, it still remains to be seen whether the network that introduced us to GBBO in the first place will still get a chance to air the reincarnated version of the show. Then again, if we already binged it on Netflix will it even be worth it?