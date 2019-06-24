Watch the First Trailer for ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’

Image zoom National Geographic/Ernesto Benavides

It’s been eleven months since news broke that celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay was creating a new show for the National Geographic channel entitled Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Territory. Now, with a month left to go until the show premieres, we have our first trailer.

In a subtle tweak, the show, which will debut on July 21 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, is now simply known as Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. (The “Territory” was a bit superfluous; the show isn’t highlighting Ramsay’s uncharted musical numbers.) The trailer bills the program as “a moveable feast” providing a wide mix of clips from glamorous rock-climbing aerial shots to a more humbling moment of Ramsay criticizing a mule like it’s an episode of Hell’s Kitchen.

Studio Ramsay bills the show by writing, “Gordon will embark on anthropology-through-cuisine expedition to unearth the most incredible people, places and flavors the world has to offer,” and if there was any question as to where Ramsay might venture, the trailer quickly addresses that as well: A flash of locales includes Alaska, Hawaii, Laos, Morocco, New Zealand, and Peru. Seeing as the list includes two U.S. states, it might not be quite as “uncharted” as you expected, but hey, it’s not like the Mariana Trench is renowned for its cuisine either.

But though the trailer is short on details, an announcement from Nat Geo offers a deeper dive into the six episodes. The premiere “Peru’s Sacred Valley” features Ramsay “hanging off a cliff in pursuit of cactus worms — a delicacy in Peru." In “New Zealand’s Rugged South,” the chef goes “hunting for eels with his bare hands using traditional Maori techniques with a local fisherman by his side in New Zealand.” The episode “The Mountains of Morocco” features him “rappelling down a raging waterfall to meet with local mushroom hunters in Morocco.” In “Hawaii’s Hana Coast,” Ramsay is seen “working with local foragers to harvest Maui’s deadliest catch with homemade tools and spearfishing with legendary free diver Kimi Werner in Hawaii.” During “The Mighty Mekong of Laos,” the chef goes “trekking through a dense jungle in Laos to sample weaver ant eggs and diving through dangerous waters on the hunt for snails and giant water bugs.” And on August 25, the first season finale “Alaska’s Panhandle” will have Ramsay “climbing a sheer rock face during a snowstorm with a local forager to harvest native herbs in Alaska.”

“It’s been an amazing journey traveling off the beaten path with National Geographic and connecting with locals to learn and share incredible stories of unique traditions, delicacies and the extreme lengths it takes to harvest native ingredients,” Chef Ramsay said in the announcement. “I’ve learned way more filming this series than I have in the last 10 years.” He’s probably happy to give his voice a rest, too — outside of his tiff with that mule.