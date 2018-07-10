Gordon Ramsay Reveals One of His Favorite American Dishes

Gordon Ramsay stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss a few juicy topics, including that one time he cooked lunch for Vladimir Putin and an American dish he misses when he's at home in the U.K. He even gave his assessment of Colbert’s cooking.

After quickly expressing his wish that England beats Croatia in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday—and revealing that he grew up in the same town as William Shakespeare, Stratford-upon-Avon—Ramsay recalled the lunch he cooked for Putin and Tony Blair back in 2000. He says the pressure was on to make sure the sea bass was not overcooked and that the seasoning was “on point.” While he did admit that the experience was “nerve-wracking,” apparently Putin turned out to be a fan of Ramsay's cooking.

The pair then moved on to another important food-related topic: Which American foods Ramsay wishes were more widely available in the U.K. Ramsay’s pick is grits, which happens to be a specialty of Colbert’s (the talk show host was raised in South Carolina).

Colbert then produces a picture of his own shrimp and grits, complete with two bacon bunny ears. Ramsay slips into his old ways (remember when he used to critique people’s cooking on Twitter?) and commented that the dish looks like someone puked in the bowl, quipping that “presentation is lacking.” How would he improve it?

“Whip some butter in at the end, grate some Parmesan cheese, and just make it a bit sexy,” Ramsay explains.

“You’re not a nice person,” Colbert shoots back, and to be honest, we don’t blame him.

Colbert contrasts Ramsay’s harsh attitude with his persona on MasterChef Junior, where he is far kinder to the young contestants. Ramsay then goes on an expletive-laden rant that seems to make Colbert’s eyes water, which ends with, “Of course you can’t talk like that to kids!”

Ramsay, by the way, calls the kids “bloody brilliant,” explaining that many of them just need the “canvas of cooking” to excel. Ramsay himself reveals that he started cooking when he was 19, when he worked at his mother’s restaurant. At the time, he says he was tasked with killing rats by whacking them over the head with a broom. Sounds like dirty work.

Later, in the segment’s lightning round, Ramsay opened up about what he eats in different scenarios: First, he never eats on a plane (which he’s discussed before), he goes for butter chicken when watching a movie, chicken wings when he’s on the road or filming in a remote location, and that his last meal would be a filet Beef Wellington.