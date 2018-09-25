Gordon Ramsay Returns for More ‘MasterClass’ Lessons

Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay—whether you prefer him shouting at shamefully unqualified restaurateurs or mentoring the next generation of MasterChefs—is, at his heart, a teacher. Ramsay has brought his warm and confident professorial persona to a number of television series over the years in the U.K. and here in the States, along with raising a budding chef in his daughter Matilda. So it was a natural fit that Ramsay would be the first chef to sign on to teach a MasterClass, the online education platform that covers topics ranging widely from filmmaking with Martin Scorcese to tennis lessons with Serena Williams.

While the first series of 20 classes Ramsay taught focused on individual techniques like sourcing ingredients and knife skills, round two will attempt to help students up their game by producing 13 restaurant-quality recipes in their home kitchens and master the art of entertaining, including presentation and how to plan and prepare ahead of time. Those recipes will include dishes such as poached leeks in miso broth with black truffle, red wine-poached egg with asparagus purée and kin trumpet mushrooms, and raspberry soufflé.

Take a look at the trailer below and find more information here:

“I decided to teach a second MasterClass based on the incredible feedback I’ve received on the first, but this time we’re going up to another level,” Ramsay said in a statement. “In my new class, I share some of my favorite restaurant-style methods and secrets taught to some of the best chefs in the world today. This class will change people’s cooking at home in a way that makes it less stressful and more exciting, but more importantly, it will take students to a place where they never felt their cooking could go and give them confidence to create incredible dinner parties.”

Since his inaugural cooking class, a for other notable chefs have joined him on the Masterclass faculty, as it were, including Wolfgang Puck, Alice Waters, and Thomas Keller.

A single MasterClass costs $90 for lifetime access, or you can access unlimited MasterClasses for an annual subscription cost of $180. More information available on masterclass.com.