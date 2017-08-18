Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham Had a Risotto Cook-Off

Though Gordon Ramsay is known for his tough guy act, he’s actually quite charming. Recently, he’s taken a drive with James Corden, had a swear-off with Kevin Spacey, ate his least-liked food, pineapple pizza, for charity, and even admitted that he regrets taking Kitchen Nightmares off the air. His emerging persona as a guy who isn’t afraid to laugh at himself has us loving his antics, including a recent cook-off he did with British football legend (and husband to former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria) David Beckham.

David Beckham vs. Gordon Ramsay Recipe Challenge | THE F WORD One of the most anticipated battles of the month !!! Could David Beckham defeat me in my own kitchen ??? Hopefully Laila Ali makes the right choice !! Catch all of last night's fun here >> http://fox.tv/WatchTheFWord Posted by Gordon Ramsay on Thursday, August 17, 2017

The F Word segment is supposed to be about the pair competing to make a risotto but mostly consists of the two of them exchanging verbal barbs. Beckham even remarks that his wife thought a fish Ramsay once made her was “undercooked,” to the shock (and laughter) of the pro-chef. It wasn’t all playful verbal jousting though: At one point Ramsay admitted that the color of Beckham’s bright green mashed peas “looks good.”

To judge their finished dishes, Ramsay brought in boxer Laila Ali, who released her own cookbook and says that she "can cook pretty darn good" herself. Ali loved both dishes, but I’ll leave it to you to find out which one she ended up crowning the winner of the challenge.

If you just can’t get enough of Ramsay, he’s actually in talks to host a new U.S. show on Fox. More interested in his cooking skills? On the season finale of The F Word, Ramsay broke the world record for pasta rolling, creating a pasta sheet that came in at four feet, nine inches in just one minute. Okay, so maybe it doesn’t seem that long, but if Gordon Ramsay himself was the one to break the record, it must have been pretty tough.

In a similar fashion, Ramsay also set the record for fastest fish filleting technique on his live show earlier this season.