Gordon Ramsay Ate Pineapple Pizza for Charity

It’s hard to call Gordon Ramsay “picky” about his food. When you’re one of the world’s best-known chefs, words like “opinionated” and “passionate” are far more fitting (and dignified). Still, Ramsay is notoriously adamant about what he doesn’t like, and he’ll gladly spit vitriol at, or literally spit out, any dishes he doesn’t like.

Earlier this year, the British chef turned his rage towards pineapple pizza. In an appearance on the UK’s The Nightly Show, he responded to an audience member who suggested pineapple as a pizza topping with the clear as day response: “You don’t put f—ing pineapple on pizza.” Turns out, pineapple pizza has been an especially hot topic in 2017 – the president of Iceland even joked about banning it in his country – so when a name as big as Ramsay weighed in, people took notice… and then continued to stand by their previous convictions on the subject.

But realizing that he might be able to turn people’s passion for pineapple pizza into a positive, Ramsay – who was looking to raise money for the Great Ormond Street children’s hospital through his Gordon & Tana Ramsay Foundation – concocted an interesting plan. In a post on Instagram, the chef wrote, “if we can hit 500 donations in the next 48 hours, I will eat this f**king god-awful PINEAPPLE pizza on Facebook Live.”

I’m about to find out if I have to eat a monstrosity of a pineapple pizza… in the meantime, use code PINEAPPLE to receive 100 bonus entries to be my VVIP on The F Word: http://bit.ly/Pineapple-F-Word-VVIP Posted by Gordon Ramsay on Wednesday, July 12, 2017

In the end, the money came in, and this week, Ramsay fulfilled his promise, taking to Facebook from the set of his show The F Word. Needless to say, the chef had plenty of unpleasant words throughout the experience. “The only thing Hawaiian on this board is the fact that I’d love to drop it in the ocean,” he quips at one point. Later, he proclaims, “This isn’t a pizza. This is a mistake!” All that for, yeah, two tiny bites. For cook who likes comedy, he sure can be dramatic.

Moments later, Ramsay says, “I have come prepared,” before pulling a bottle of mouthwash out of his back pocket. Hopefully all the money he raised will also leave a good taste in his mouth.