Gordon Ramsay's '24 Hours to Hell and Back' Will Feature Some Restaurant Disasters You Won't Believe

Food so old the cameraman almost throws up. A dead mouse stuck in a toaster. A jar of mayonnaise caked in mold. These are just a few of the delightful sites you will encounter if you choose to watch the preview of Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant rescue show, 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

The stakes are high for these restaurant owners and cooks, who all run restaurants that are on the brink of collapse. Whether it’s a line cook who eats fries straight from the basket while on the job or a laundry list of violated health codes, these restaurants need help.

Enter Gordon Ramsay, who has decided that an already stressful situation needs even more stress. With just 24 hours ticking on a clock the size of a highway billboard, he takes it upon himself to remodel the entire restaurant, while the staff is improving its culinary skills in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen.

Of course, it wouldn’t be good reality television if there wasn’t a fake mustache involved somehow, and Ramsay delivers: He first visits the restaurants in question in disguise to observe how the restaurant workers behave when they think no one is holding them accountable. What he sees might make you gag, so make sure you’re watching on an empty stomach. Just don’t let this show make you lose faith in restaurants! Remember, these are the worst of the worst.

Even though the whole situation seems very anxiety-provoking, it (probably) all ends well for the restaurant staff, who get a newly remodeled business out of the deal. Of course, the employees will have to put up with a lot of disgust, swearing, shock, and tough love from the angry British chef first. Let's just hope Ramsay has learned to soften his approach, so that his shouty persona doesn't do more harm than good. After all, the goal shouldn’t be to berate people who are struggling, but to help them run a functional business.

24 Hours to Hell and Back premieres on June 13, on Fox.