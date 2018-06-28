Gordon Ramsay's '24 Hours to Hell and Back' Will Get a Second Season

Gordon Ramsay seems bent on total Fox domination. The TV chef is currently juggling four shows: He serves as a judge and mentor on MasterChef and its spinoff, MasterChef Junior, oversees cooking competition Hell's Kitchen, and attempts to rescue restaurants from the brink of failure on 24 Hours to Hell and Back — a program that's a lot like Ramsay's previous hit Kitchen Nightmares, only on a time crunch. And it doesn't look like the celebrity chef is slowing down any time soon; Just two weeks after 24 Hours to Hell and Back premiered, the network has picked it up for a second season.

That was fast! But, also, not surprising — the show has drawn 5.2 million multi-platform views, making it Fox's most-watched summer debut in more than three years, and its most-watched unscripted debut since 2013, Deadline reports.

"Gordon gives 100 percent in everything he does, and he took on the task of turning these restaurants around wholeheartedly," Fox alternative and specials president Rob Wade said yesterday in a statement. "He may be these owners’ harshest critic, but he’s also their biggest champion, because he wants them to succeed."

Turning a business around in a single day is no easy task, and, in typical Ramsay fashion, emotions on 24 Hours to Hell and Back run high (toasters are thrown! words are bleeped!). But, according to the show's executive producer Spike Van Briesen, 24 Hours came out of the chef's genuine desire to help people. "Gordon’s the only one who could come up with this, truly," Van Briesen told Forbes. "It was his idea. He really believes in it. He has so much going on in his life, and he doesn’t brag about it, he just does it. He believes we can accomplish so much more than we think we can."

In other words, those who want pure, unfiltered Ramsay wrath should turn their attention to his Twitter, where he's still roasting fan-submitted food pics.