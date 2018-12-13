The Five Foods the Internet Was Most Obsessed With in 2018

Will 2018 go down in history as The Year of the Unicorn Cake...or The Year of CBD Gummies? Google just released its annual list of the site's most popular search terms, and both treats nabbed high-ranking spots in the food category. Other, unrelated searches that made the cut: "What is Bitcoin," "Fortnite," and "How to apply magnetic lashes." Just painting a picture before you close your eyes, think back, and try to guess the top five foods everyone on the internet was obsessed with this year. See if you were right, below.

5. Keto Cheesecake

Everyone was looking up keto cheesecake recipes this year, and with good reason—it's pretty easy to make a low-carb version of the classic dessert (swap sugar for artificial sweeter and regular flour for almond flour, and you're almost there).

4. Keto Pancakes

Keto pancakes were also a big hit on the internet. Again, almond flour plays a big role here, and a maple-extract-and-stevia mix (with a few hard to pronounce ingredients thrown in), often takes the place of maple syrup.

3. CBD Gummies

One of this year's most ubiquitous food trends was cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive chemical found in hemp and cannabis. While CBD contains no THC, and therefore will not get you high, it still delivers some of the non-trippy effects of weed—namely sedation and relaxation. Now you can find it in everything from cocktails to soft serve, but CBD gummies really sparked the internet's interest in 2018.

2. Romaine Lettuce

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

This one's an outlier—people are Googling it out of legitimate concern. Back in November, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert advising U.S. and Canadian consumers, retailers, and restaurants to stop eating, selling and serving romaine lettuce following an outbreak of E. coli infections. As of today, authorities still haven’t identified Romaine Zero—or the original site of the outbreak.

1. Unicorn Cake

Really, could the most-searched food of 2018 have been anything else?