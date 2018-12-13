The Five Foods the Internet Was Most Obsessed With in 2018

Courtesy of Sam's Club

Two of them contain the word "keto." 

Caitlin Petreycik
December 13, 2018

Will 2018 go down in history as The Year of the Unicorn Cake...or The Year of CBD Gummies? Google just released its annual list of the site's most popular search terms, and both treats nabbed high-ranking spots in the food category. Other, unrelated searches that made the cut: "What is Bitcoin," "Fortnite," and "How to apply magnetic lashes." Just painting a picture before you close your eyes, think back, and try to guess the top five foods everyone on the internet was obsessed with this year. See if you were right, below. 

5. Keto Cheesecake

View this post on Instagram

Keto Cheesecake 🍰 . Doesn’t this look like a dream?😍 . It’s cold outside ❄️ Who’s baking this weekend?🙋‍♀️ . Did you know that you can make your cheesecake and freeze it for up to 2 months?! Think Christmas!🎄 No last minute rush 💃 Bake and freeze👏 . I’m going to play around with different toppings this weekend... peppermint, chocolate, raspberry swirl... not sure yet 🤔 What do you guys think? . So many of you have already made this recipe. I have a vid in my highlights, but here it is just in case😉 . Ingredients -Crust • 1 cup almond flour • 4 tbsp butter . -Cheesecake • 16oz. cream cheese • 2 large egg • 1 tsp vanilla extract or flavor • 1 tsp fresh lemon juice • 1 pinch salt • 1/2 cup erythritol or sweetener of choice. * Directions in my highlights 🤗 If you want a sky high pie, just double the recipe 😍 . Who will definitely be making this cheesecake for Christmas 🎄🍰 Which toppings will you use? 🤤🍓🍒🍋 . This perfect cake was made by @bakerbynature 👌 . Tag a friend that needs to make this cake for Christmas ❤️ . #ketocake #fatbomb #ketocheesecake #healthydessert

A post shared by Mayra ⬇️135lbs👱🏽‍♀️💋🍭🍨🍩 (@low.carb.love) on

Everyone was looking up keto cheesecake recipes this year, and with good reason—it's pretty easy to make a low-carb version of the classic dessert (swap sugar for artificial sweeter and regular flour for almond flour, and you're almost there). 

4. Keto Pancakes 

View this post on Instagram

Perfect Keto Breakfast🥞 . 📲👉👉👉👉Follow us @best.ketotips for the best tips, recipes and meal ideas of the Keto world! ______________________________________rrepost @low.carb.love know you guys loooove these blender pancakes so much. Some of you love the almond flour version and some of you love the coconut. I personally love both 🤗 . This is the recipe to both😉 let me know which you like best🙌🏼 . Coconut Flour blender Pancake 🥞 . •4oz cream cheese •4eggs •4 tableapoons of coconut flour •1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder •1-2 tablespoons of sweetener or liquid sweetener (I use liquid stevia) . Optional but I always use •1/2 tsp cinnamon •1 tsp vanilla extract •1/2 tsp maple extract . . . Almond flour Blender pancakes 🥞 . 4oz of cream cheese (microwave 15-30sec) 4 eggs (room temp) 3/4 cup of Almond flour 1 tsp baking powder 1-2 Tablespoons of sweetener 1/2- 1tsp vanilla 1/8 tsp Cinnamon Directions: -Put all ingredients in blender... blend for 45 seconds - 1 minute. -Let sit for 10mins before cooking - . This deliciousness was made by the gorgeous @yourketobestfriend 🙌🏼 . Tag a friend that needs both pancake recipes ❤️ . #ketopancakes #lowcarb #weightloss #keto #motivation #weightlossjourney #lchf #eatfatlosefat #healthy #ketogenic #fat #lowcarbdiet #ketojourney #lowcarblifestyle #ketogenicdiet #ketosis #ketomeals #lowcarblife #ketodiet #lowcarbhighfat #lowcarbmeals #ketoliving #sugarfree #homemade #foodie #fatforfuel #ketorecipes #zoodles#ketomom#ketobreakfast

A post shared by ▪️ Best Keto Tips ▪️ (@best.ketotips) on

Keto pancakes were also a big hit on the internet. Again, almond flour plays a big role here, and a maple-extract-and-stevia mix (with a few hard to pronounce ingredients thrown in), often takes the place of maple syrup. 

3. CBD Gummies 

View this post on Instagram

FREE SHIPPING ON ALL LORD JONES GUMDROPS!! Warm weather shipping policy is over and to celebrate, we are offering free shipping on all Lord Jones products including our signature CBD infused gumdrops. Order today, link in bio! Our signature Lord Jones CBD infused all natural fruit gum drops are handcrafted to melt in your mind. Made by hand in small batches from simple ingredients to deliver the perfect experience. Every time. Great for pain relief, mood stabilization, cramps, migraines and anxiety. Available now in our shop, link in bio... #highcbd #antianxiety #painreliever #calming #wellbeing #hempheals #cannabidiol #cbdoil #sleepaid #painrelief #migrainerelief #antistress #microdose #cbdheals #chronicpain #higherself #freeshipping #higherconsciousness #cramps #anxietyrelief #menstrualcramps #anxietyhelp #migraines #insomnia #naturalhealing #naturalmedicine #plantmedicine #calmness #madebyhand #lordjones

A post shared by Lord Jones (@thelordjones) on

One of this year's most ubiquitous food trends was cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive chemical found in hemp and cannabis. While CBD contains no THC, and therefore will not get you high, it still delivers some of the non-trippy effects of weed—namely sedation and relaxation. Now you can find it in everything from cocktails to soft serve, but CBD gummies really sparked the internet's interest in 2018. 

2. Romaine Lettuce 

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

 

This one's an outlier—people are Googling it out of legitimate concern. Back in November, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert advising U.S. and Canadian consumers, retailers, and restaurants to stop eating, selling and serving romaine lettuce following an outbreak of E. coli infections. As of today, authorities still haven’t identified Romaine Zero—or the original site of the outbreak.

1. Unicorn Cake

Really, could the most-searched food of 2018 have been anything else? 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up