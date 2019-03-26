Explore Spanish Food and Wine With Google Arts & Culture's Expansive Digital Gallery

It wasn’t too long ago that Google Arts & Culture was making headlines for it’s “Art Selfie" tool, which helps match users with their doppelgänger in works of art, often to hilarious results. (You can try the tool out by downloading the Arts & Culture app, if you’re curious). However, the latest project from the platform focuses on food—Spanish food, to be exact. Today, Google Arts & Culture launched “Spain: An Open Kitchen,” a digital exhibit that includes input from 60 different chefs and food experts—including Ferrán Adria, Jose Maria, and Elena Arzak—and covers the artistry of Spanish food, featuring next-gen culinary stars, putting (several) spotlights on Adria and El Bulli, and more.

If you’re looking to learn more about Spanish gastronomy, this is a pretty robust resource. One section, “The Flavors,” details eight different regional cuisines, formatted in gallery “exhibits” that cover the seafaring traditions of the Basque Country and how Iberian pig is “the king of Andalusian meats.” There’s also a wine map, which breaks down different wine-producing regions around the country. Further down on the page, you’ll find videos of MasterChef judge Samantha Vallejo-Nágera and Kikillo—a YouTube star—cooking their way through iconic recipes like paella, and a carousel of families, like the Arzaks, Sandovals, and Rocas, detailing their influence on Spanish cuisine—a blend of innovation and family tradition. With the 360-degree winery tours, you can pan through several different views at each location, in case you need to inspire some wanderlust.

Perhaps some of the most exciting sections are the ones featuring Ferrán Adria and El Bulli, which highlight 25 El Bulli creations that “changed the world of cooking”—like White Bean Foam with Sea Urchin, which was the first foam of its kind to be served in a restaurant—and snapshots into the pioneering chef’s “creativity notebooks,” which detail how he and his team tested dishes, according to a statement. There’s also the “Ferrán Adria Challenge” where "YouTube creatives and experimenters" challenge the chef with a guessing game. Also, we find out some personal info about the chef, like that Adria hates peppers. Fittingly, soon after his sections, there’s the “next gen” section, which spotlights all the young Spanish chefs taking up the mantle of contemporary Spanish cuisine.

Want to learn more? Check out the full exhibit at the “Spain: An Open Kitchen” website here.