Alton Brown’s ‘Good Eats’ Finally Makes Its Return

Watching Good Eats, a Food Network show hosted by Alton Brown, felt a bit like learning how to cook from Bill Nye the Science Guy—episodes explored the technique, history, and science behind dishes, with quirky parodies and comedic sketches thrown in. After 14 seasons, Brown stepped away to work on other projects, including hosting the gameshow Cutthroat Kitchen and chef-versus-chef competition Iron Chef America. However, in 2017, he promised that Good Eats would be coming back.

"We're bringing it back, we're restarting it, we're getting the band back together!" He told an excited crowd during a panel at Dragon Con, an annual comic and pop culture convention in downtown Atlanta, Georgia.

Since then, two years have gone by without a release date. However, that all changed on Monday, when Brown confirmed that Good Eats: The Return isn’t just happening—it’s set to premiere this summer on Sunday, August 25 at 10 p.m. EST, reports Eater. He made a video announcement on Instagram, which starts with the show’s signature funky theme song and a graphic of the new series title, complete with animated peppers, garlic, tomatoes, and other ingredients flying around the frame. Footage then cuts to Brown on set of the revamped show, saying he had officially received a premiere date—he asks viewers to write it down, and to “get your viewing parties ready.” He also noted he’ll be live on social media during the premiere, so we can probably expect plenty of witty tweets.

While we wait for the new series, you can check out Good Eats: Reloaded, a series meant to precede the Return reboot that updates 13 OG Eats episodes. Revamps include “I Pie” featuring lemon meringue pie, and “For Whom the Cheese Melts,” which gave Brown a second stab at his classic fondue recipe—he hated the first one, so he created a completely new one for the reloaded episode.

“I really wanted to go back to the very early days and do some renovations, so to speak," Brown previously told Food & Wine. "Of the thirteen shows that I chose, once I was done, I replaced about 65 percent, on average, with new material. So much is different now. Heck, the first episode that’s going to kick this off is actually the pilot Good Eats episode which we shot in 1997, so that’s twenty-one years old. I do everything differently now. Technology has changed, ingredients have changed—there are ingredients in these reloads that Americans hadn’t heard of twenty years ago, they weren’t on the market.”

Good Eats: The Return premieres on the Food Network on Sunday, August 25 at 10 p.m. EST