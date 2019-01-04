Here's What the Stars Are Eating at the Golden Globes This Year

On January 6 the first major landmark of the 2019 awards season will be upon us as the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards take the stage at the Beverly Hilton. The Globes, voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are looser and livelier than the award show its results are often considered a bellwether for, the Academy Awards which will air on February 24. Not only do the famous guests of the Globes ceremony get to eat and drink their way through the hours-long telecast, sometimes the hosts are known for tipping back libations while rifling off jokes (see Ricky Gervais), so expect this year’s emcees Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh to be a little more relaxed than whoever ends up hosting the Oscars (if anyone actually does).

In the venue’s 44th consecutive year housing the event (48th total), the Beverly Hilton’s Executive Chef Matthew Morgan and Executive Pastry Chef Thomas Henzi have put together a red carpet-worthy menu for the entertainment industry to munch on as the statuettes are handed out. Here are the dish descriptions as provided by the Beverly Hilton:

Appetizer

Sweet Potato Vichyssoise: Wild Micro Chives, Golden Leeks, Organic Red Garnet Yams, and Roasted Pepitas

Entrée

Chilean Seabass: Forbidden Black Rice, White & Green Asparagus, Globe Carrots, Crispy Herb Leaves, and Sweet Pepper Concasse.

Vegetarian Entrée

Stuffed Honeynut Squash: Local Organic Honeynut Squash, Piquillo Pepper Hummus, Braised Rainbow Chard, Crispy Chickpeas, Quinoa, Golden Raisins, and Sunflower Sprouts

Dessert

Pistachio Cream Cheese Ivory: Flourless Chocolate, Vanilla Kirsch Genoise, and Cream Cheese Charlotte Pistachio Center

As for drinks, Moët & Chandon is supplying plenty of bubbly including the night’s signature cocktail, the Moët Belle, created by actress and filmmaker Camilla Belle.

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards airs Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.