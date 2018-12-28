Here's What the Stars Are Drinking at the Golden Globes This Year

On Sunday, January 6, the biggest names in Hollywood will gather at the Beverly Hilton for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. And while viewers at home are watching Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg's opening monologue, or placing bets on which movie will win Best Motion Picture (Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star Is Born are all in the running), the celebrities in attendance will be hitting up the event's open bar—and drinking a very delicious, very photogenic champagne cocktail.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Made in collaboration with actress Camilla Belle, the official drink of the Golden Globes features Moët & Chandon champagne, and draws from Belle's Brazilian roots (the cocktail is pretty caipirinha-esque). Here's everything you need to make The Moët Belle at home:

1 ounce of cachaça

.75 ounces of mango juice

.5 ounces of ginger syrup

.25 ounces of fresh lime juice

2.5 ounces of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial

Shake the first four ingredients with ice, strain them into a couple glass, and top off the mix with champagne. Then take a sip—the drink should taste halfway between tart and sweet. The Moët Belle will be served garnished with an orchid at the Golden Globes, but any tropical (or edible!) flower will do.

If you're planning to watch the Golden Globes and feel really ambitious, you could always whip up on an on-theme meal to go with your cocktail. On Sunday, nominees and guests alike will be sitting down to a light Chilean Sea Bass served with black rice, asparagus, and roasted carrots, followed by the Globes’ first-ever gluten free dessert, a flourless chocolate cake. Of course, champagne and that flourless chocolate cake would also make for an on-point Golden Globes viewing party menu.