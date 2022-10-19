The 'Golden Girls' Pop-Up Restaurant is Coming to New York City

Tickets for The Golden Girls Kitchen are on sale now.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Expertise: beer and cider.

Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 19, 2022
THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN
Photo: THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN

Before the pandemic threw the hospitality industry into chaos, TV-themed pop-up restaurants had become a formidable trend. Derek Berry alone had turned it into a career, creating concepts based off shows like 90210, Breaking Bad, and Saved by the Bell — the latter of which proved popular enough to tour around the country.

Apparently, people still have an appetite for nostalgic television: Back in July, Berry — this time working with the events platform Bucket Listers — helped launch The Golden Girls Kitchen in the Los Angeles area. Now, that pop-up is slated to start a run in New York City next month.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN
THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN

Billed as a "fully immersive pop-up restaurant" that takes "fans of all ages to 1980s Miami, safely transporting them into the world of their favorite golden gals," The Golden Girls Kitchen will open on Wednesday, November 16 at Skorpios in Midtown Manhattan (5 E 54th St.)

Beyond the new location, the other details are very similar to the pop-up that ran in Beverly Hills. The ticketed fast-casual restaurant will give customers a reserved seat and guaranteed 90-minute window for dining, entree and cheesecake included, all of which Bucket Listers says is "served by a lovable Shady Pines waiter."

THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN
THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN
PHOTO: THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN
PHOTO: THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN

Menu options include items like Sophia's Lasagna Al Forno, The Lanai: A "Miami-Style" Cuban Sandwich, Blanche's Georgia Style Cookie, and the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast). Cheesecake varieties include chocolate, strawberry, pumpkin, and Oreo, or you can upgrade to the Sperheoven Krispies which includes cheesecake, strawberries, and chocolate ice cream. And don't fret: Cocktails and mocktails are also available.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN
THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN

"Bucket Listers is honored to bring The Golden Girls Kitchen to Manhattan after a sold-out run in LA," CEO and founder Andy Lederman stated. "The opportunity to give its die-hard fans a deeper appreciation for the show's lasting legacy has been a dream come true."

Along those lines, the pop-up also offers plenty of photo ops: "Snap a photo in Blanche's Boudoir, complete with shag carpet and a palm print bedspread, or pretend to chat with the ladies through the girls' yellow kitchen phone," the event description states. Visitors will also find a store featuring brand-new The Golden Girls merchandise. Finally, the pop-up promises "a rotating assortment of special events, panels, and additional merch drops throughout the duration of the pop-up's run."

THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN
THE GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN

Tickets are currently available at bucketlisters.com starting at $40.

Not heading to NYC? That's not a problem either. Bucket Listers says they're planning to announce additional locations in the Miami, San Francisco, and Chicago areas this coming spring. And even if you're not a Golden Girls fan, the company has other concepts in the works. "This is just the beginning," said Lederman. "We plan to bring many more of our original and partner experiences (working alongside the best event producers) to life across the country very soon."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo Zbornak, Betty White as Rose Nylund, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux
An Official 'Golden Girls' Cafe Is Coming to Los Angeles This Summer
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
A mosaic dragon wall at Invigatorium
Do Restaurant Spaces Exist for Art or Instagram?
Best New Chefs 2022
Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022
La Pulperia
The Importance of Drag Brunch in New York City
Cruncho Prefecto
This Pop-up Restaurant's Crunchwrap Homage Is So Good, Taco Bell Wants In on a Collaboration
Trejo's Tacos
Inside L.A. Hero Danny Trejo's Big, Beautiful Mexican Restaurant Empire
Tocino Burger; Halo Halo Cocktail; Sinigang Na Hipon ; Pinoy Pantry
A New Generation of Filipino American Chefs Is Finding Joy and Community in Cooking Their Heritage
Top Chef "The Final Plate" Episode 1914
The Future of Fine Dining Is in Good Hands with the Season 19 'Top Chef' Winner
Tocino Burgers
31 Recipes to Make in July
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
The Bowl Cut Char Siu BBQ Sauce, Fly By Jing Pork Soup Dumplings, Sanzo Sparkling Water Yuzu Flavor
I'm an Asian Shopping Writer, and These Are My Favorite AAPI-Owned Food Brands
Chef Farms Olmsted
The Hottest Food and Drink Trends of 2017
Most Important Restaurants of the Decade
The Most Important Restaurants of the Decade
Cookies
Valentine's Day Deals: Where to Find Free Food and Other Discounts for You and Your Sweetheart
Best New Chefs 2020
Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2020