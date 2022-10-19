Before the pandemic threw the hospitality industry into chaos, TV-themed pop-up restaurants had become a formidable trend. Derek Berry alone had turned it into a career, creating concepts based off shows like 90210, Breaking Bad, and Saved by the Bell — the latter of which proved popular enough to tour around the country.

Apparently, people still have an appetite for nostalgic television: Back in July, Berry — this time working with the events platform Bucket Listers — helped launch The Golden Girls Kitchen in the Los Angeles area. Now, that pop-up is slated to start a run in New York City next month.

Billed as a "fully immersive pop-up restaurant" that takes "fans of all ages to 1980s Miami, safely transporting them into the world of their favorite golden gals," The Golden Girls Kitchen will open on Wednesday, November 16 at Skorpios in Midtown Manhattan (5 E 54th St.)

Beyond the new location, the other details are very similar to the pop-up that ran in Beverly Hills. The ticketed fast-casual restaurant will give customers a reserved seat and guaranteed 90-minute window for dining, entree and cheesecake included, all of which Bucket Listers says is "served by a lovable Shady Pines waiter."

Menu options include items like Sophia's Lasagna Al Forno, The Lanai: A "Miami-Style" Cuban Sandwich, Blanche's Georgia Style Cookie, and the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast). Cheesecake varieties include chocolate, strawberry, pumpkin, and Oreo, or you can upgrade to the Sperheoven Krispies which includes cheesecake, strawberries, and chocolate ice cream. And don't fret: Cocktails and mocktails are also available.

"Bucket Listers is honored to bring The Golden Girls Kitchen to Manhattan after a sold-out run in LA," CEO and founder Andy Lederman stated. "The opportunity to give its die-hard fans a deeper appreciation for the show's lasting legacy has been a dream come true."

Along those lines, the pop-up also offers plenty of photo ops: "Snap a photo in Blanche's Boudoir, complete with shag carpet and a palm print bedspread, or pretend to chat with the ladies through the girls' yellow kitchen phone," the event description states. Visitors will also find a store featuring brand-new The Golden Girls merchandise. Finally, the pop-up promises "a rotating assortment of special events, panels, and additional merch drops throughout the duration of the pop-up's run."

Tickets are currently available at bucketlisters.com starting at $40.

Not heading to NYC? That's not a problem either. Bucket Listers says they're planning to announce additional locations in the Miami, San Francisco, and Chicago areas this coming spring. And even if you're not a Golden Girls fan, the company has other concepts in the works. "This is just the beginning," said Lederman. "We plan to bring many more of our original and partner experiences (working alongside the best event producers) to life across the country very soon."