Target’s Golden Turkey Decoration Makes Roast Poultry Glamorous

If your cornucopias, tiny pumpkins, and fake fall leaves have you feeling like your Thanksgiving tablescape is pretty ho-hum, maybe it's time to glitz things up a bit. Nothing classes up the joint like a bit of bling, and since the turkey is the star attraction of the holiday, why not gild the heck out of it for a show-stopping main course? Okay, maybe you don't want to spend hours applying gold leaf to a piping hot bird, or maybe you just don't feel like eating gold. That's okay because Target has a way to celebrate Turkey Day or Christmas dinner with a glammed up version of the roasted poultry that makes its traditional appearance at family gatherings this time of year.

“This adorable roasted turkey figurine is constructed of lightweight aluminum and comes in a gold finish for a unique look you'll love,” Target’s description of the product reads. “Add this fun turkey figurine to your harvest-themed tablescape for [a] design element that will truly stand out, or add it to your Thanksgiving decor for an extra touch of shine.”

The gilded bird was brought to our attention by an editor at House Beautiful who took some photos of the turkey “in the wild,” so to speak. It’s certainly on-trend for golden poultry, as we’ve see gold-flaked chicken wings from both The Ainsworth and, yes, Popeyes already this year (granted those were actually edible).

But don’t expect the size of this bird to rival the real roasted turkey on your Thanksgiving table. It’s about four-and-a-half inches tall and just under nine inches long and weighs in at just two pounds. The turkey sells for $24.99 and is made of cast aluminum with a lacquered gold finish.

See it on Target.com: Decorative Gold Turkey Figurine by Threshold, $24.99

[h/t House Beautiful]