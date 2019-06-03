Quickly Whip Up Godiva Cakes with These New Baking Mixes from General Mills

Godiva chocolates have long offered a quick fix for cocoa cravings. Meanwhile, those with a bit more ambition, patience, and culinary skill could go the extra mile and use Godiva products to whip up chocolatey baked goods. But now, Godiva is offering an option for those with little culinary skill, patience, or ambition (that’s fine, you can admit it): Godiva premium baking mixes.

With a bit of help from General Mills, the Godiva brand says its “expanding its footprint into the baking aisle” with four mixes that require “the addition of just a few ingredients, like eggs and butter, and even include a disposable baking dish, specific to each baking mix.” Available in Molten Lava Cakes (a few are even available on Amazon), Brownie Cheesecake Swirl, Raspberry Chocolate Torte, and Flourless Chocolate Torte, each mix features 72 percent dark Godiva chocolate callets. And for the gluten-adverse, both the Flourless Chocolate Torte and the Raspberry Chocolate Torte are gluten free.

The brand explains that the four desserts take inspiration from four of Godiva’s truffles and chocolate pieces – Chocolate Lava Cake Truffle, Cheesecake Truffle, Raspberry Ganache Twirl, and Midnight Swirl – with Executive Chef Chocolatier Thierry Muret working with General Mills to try to make sure these flavors can be found in the final products created by amateur home bakers.

“This is an exciting time for Godiva, as we continue to innovate and expand our portfolio with products that will bring us into consumers' homes on a regular basis,” Caroline Le Roch, President of Americas, Godiva Chocolatier, said in the announcement. “When we started to create the premium baking mixes, we had to ensure that they were of the highest quality, so we knew that bringing on a partner, like General Mills, to do this was imperative. We are thrilled to have consumers create decadent desserts with their friends and family on behalf of Godiva.”

Godiva says chocolate fans should be able to find these baking mixes at most major retailers with a suggested retail price of $4.99. Of course, you’ll also need to purchase whatever other ingredients that mix requires like eggs and butter. Just a friendly reminder for those who really don’t do much baking.