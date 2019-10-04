The Glenlivet's 'Capsule Collection' Is Sort of Like Gushers, but Whisky

Image zoom Glenlivet

People have likely been drinking Scotch whisky for over five hundred years. But eating Scotch whisky in capsules made from seaweed? Yeah, that's only been happening for a day or so.

Speyside distillery The Glenlivet—the world's second best-selling brand of Scotch—has unveiled its "Capsule Collection," described as "glassless cocktails" that are instead served in a casing produced from seaweed-extract, billed as "one of nature's most renewable resources." (Apparently, reusable glassware just isn't sustainable enough!) Each capsule contains 23 milliliters of booze that can be enjoyed simply by popping the whole thing in your mouth and biting for "an instant burst of flavor." Drinkers can then simply swallow the capsule which is "fully biodegradable" (which hopefully could have gone without saying!)

"As a brand that celebrates originality, we are always looking to break the conventions that have determined how single malt Scotch has historically been enjoyed," Miriam Eceolaza, director of The Glenlivet, said in the announcement. "The Glenlivet Capsule Collection does exactly that, and we're excited to see how people react when they try our glassless cocktails. Our founder, George Smith, always went against the grain, bucking tradition and doing things differently. The Glenlivet Capsule Collection continues his pioneering spirit today."

To create the capsules, The Glenlivet partnered with the London bar Tayēr + Elementary, where bartender and co-owners Alex Kratena and Monica Berg crafted original cocktails for the three different varieties they are offered in: Citrus, Wood, and Spice. Meanwhile, the capsules' casings come courtesy of Notpla, a sustainable packaging start-up. The Glenlivet says they are the first spirits brand to work with company. "At Notpla we want to create original solutions for how to serve and consume drinks, and The Glenlivet is a brand that is looking to do just the same," Co-founder and Co-CEO Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez stated.

The capsules launched today as part of London Cocktail Week. If you happen to be in England, you can give these wild capsules a try by dropping by Tayēr where they are being served as "an amuse-bouche on arrival" throughout the event, which lasts until October 13. A spokesperson for The Glenlivet tells Food & Wine that the capsules are not yet available or approved for consumption in the United States, but don't be surprised if that changes in the near future.