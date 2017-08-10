The Girl Scouts’ S’mores Cookies Are Officially Coming Back

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), everyone’s favorite cookie provider and secret cereal merchant, has just made one very sweet announcement. In honor of National S’mores Day, GSUSA has announced the return of S’mores as part of their 2018 cookie lineup. With its debut last season, the S’mores cookie became the Girl Scouts’ most popular flavor to launch in the 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

"We're incredibly excited to announce that our popular Girl Scout S'mores will return next cookie season!" GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a press release. "While the tradition of making and enjoying s'mores in the outdoors was popularized by Girl Scouts as early as the 1920s, our s'mores cookies are also an important reminder of how necessary it is to support programs for girls to explore the outdoors.”

Much like long-time cookie favorites Thin Mints, Samoas and Shortbread, the S’mores come in two different varieties, which the Girl Scouts explain as a nod to the different ways people eat the campfire treat. One version of the S’mores cookie, which is made by ABC Bakers, of Richmond, VA, is a crispy graham cracker double-dipped in a crème icing and covered in chocolate. The other, made by Little Brownie Bakers of Louisville, KY, is a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with a creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling. According to a New York Times report, the two versions came about because of the Girl Scouts' demand for two million boxes of cookies per year, a tall order which GSUSA knew a single provider would have trouble fulfilling. Instead, they presented the two bakeries with the idea for S’mores and let each of them create their own cookie interpretation.

The Girl Scouts and S’mores actually go way back, as the organization is credited with the first official recipe for the campfire treat. The “Some More” recipe was first published in the 1927 Girl Scout guidebook, Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts, and was originally intended to feed 16 hungry scouts with 16 graham crackers, eight bars of plain chocolate and 16 marshmallows. The scouts were then instructed to toast the marshmallows to a "crispy, gooey state," put the marshmallow on top of a chocolate bar and place them both between two graham crackers for the finished treat. No one is quite sure when the name was shortened to “s’more,” but various Girl Scout publications referred to the treat as "Some More" until at least 1971.

While every Girl Scout cookie season is slightly different, you can visit the GSUSA website to find out when cookie sales begin in your area. Just remember to buy your cookies from your neighbor, niece, or the daughter of a coworker, and not Amazon.