Iconic Chicago Deep Dish Spot Heads to Los Angeles

If you live in Los Angeles and love deep dish pizza, get pumped—Gino’s East, one of Chicago’s most iconic deep dish spots (and helmed by some as one of the best) is officially heading to the West Coast, reports Eater. The restaurant is slated to open on Riverside Drive in Sherman Oaks around May, occupying the space where Rock’n Pies used to be. The L.A. outpost is a franchise location: additional Gino’s locations outside Illinois include Nashville, Atlanta, Mexico City, South Haven (Michigan), Lake Geneva (Wisconsin), and Arlington (Texas), according to the site.

Gino’s is particularly well-known for its crust, which is flavored with corn oil and sausage. If the entire deep dish menu makes it over to L.A., diners can expect to try pizzas like “Chicago Fire” (hot and spicy patty-style sausage, fire roasted red peppers, red onions) and “Gino’s Supreme” (pepperoni or Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms). And yes, there’s thin crust pizza too (but that’s not what you’re there for, is it?), as well as sandwiches, soups and chilis, salads, desserts, and more. According to Eater, franchise owners Tod Himmel and Dan Michaels will use the original recipes, but put their own spin on the location as well.

Gino’s East is part of a larger pizza boom that’s taken over the Los Angeles area. In addition to this Chicago import, the city is also getting a L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele—one of Naples’ most storied pizzerias, known for serving only two different kinds of pie (marinara and margherita). It’s the first U.S. location for the brand, and it’s set to open in Hollywood this spring. Meanwhile in Culver City, Brooklyn’s cult-favorite Roberta’s pizza has been serving up its famous Bee Sting pizza (sopressata, chili, honey) since last September. At this rate, California might as well rename Los Angeles “Pizzaland” and add it to its list of attractions (watch out, Disneyland).