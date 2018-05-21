Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay, and Marcus Samuelsson Join the Scooby-Doo Gang in an Upcoming Mystery

Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay, and Marcus Samuelsson all have their culinary talents, from Italian to southwestern to soul food. But all three chefs may need to up their arsenal of kitchen skills to include something a little spookier: ghost hunting. De Laurentiis, Flay, and Samuelsson will be joining Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby in an upcoming mystery titled Scooby-Doo and the Gourmet Ghost.

Not much of the plot is known, but the direct-to-video animated movie from Warner Bros. Animation will follow the gang as they try to solve another mystery with the crime-fighting and martial arts skills of the chefs, according to TV Insider. De Laurentiis will even use an old Italian method to scare away evil spirits using fennel. Given Shaggy and Scooby's appetites, it's a wonder the Mystery Machine crew hasn't teamed up with chefs before.

For Flay and Samuelsson, the stint with Scoob will be their first foray into voice acting. De Laurentiis has a previous cartoon credit to her name with a guest spot on Handy Manny.

The trio aren't the only chefs lending their voices to cartoons. A number of well-known culinary personalities have gotten animated, whether it's on The Simpsons or other series and movies. Two notable TV chefs are even carving out somewhat of a niche for themselves as voice actors. Gordon Ramsay has appeared as a Smurf (yes, really), as himself in Rocky and Bullwinkle and The Simpsons, and will be doing a guest role in the TV series spinoff of the movie Big Hero 6 along with Food Network star Alton Brown. Brown ties Ramsay in the number of cartoon credits to his name when you add cameos on Miles From Tomorrowland, Spongebob Squarepants, and The Simpsons to his list (and Anthony Bourdain isn't far behind).

Scooby-Doo and the Gourmet Ghost is set to be released on DVD and digital download later this summer.