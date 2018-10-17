George Clooney Channels 'Game of Thrones' in Latest Nespresso Ad

If you're looking for a famous face to help promote your brand, you can't get much bigger than actor, philanthropist, and tequila kingpin George Clooney. Luckily for coffee company Nespresso, that's exactly who has been signed on as brand ambassador and spokesperson for well over a decade.

In his latest pop culture pastiche for the coffee company titled “The Quest,” Clooney portrays a valiant knight. After proclaiming to have slain the “dreaded dragon,” the queen, portrayed by veteran Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer, offers him anything he desires.

Courtesy of Nespresso

With that, Clooney breaks the fourth wall figuratively and literally and, in a Purple Rose of Cairo move, steps out of the movie screen this saga has apparently been unfolding upon and into the audience. From there we follow Ser Clooney across New York City as he takes the subway, tries to hail a cab, and ends up on one of those double-decker tourist buses. His final destination? The Nespresso cafe, of course. But, upon our hero’s return to the fictional kingdom, Dormer’s queen uses every teacher’s classroom gum-sharing logic on him, thus sending the entire court out on the road. The whole thing is set to the classic musical movie trope “Solsbury Hill” by Peter Gabriel, the familiar opening guitar strains of which have been used in just about every heartstring-tugging trailer ever produced.

Watch the whole advertisement here:

“I’m a big Nespresso fan, and my family thinks it is very apt I am doing this commercial. Working with George Clooney—what a dream come true!” Dormer said in a statement. “He is such a joy and he’s so funny. I’ve been enjoying his work for years, so finally getting to meet and work with him was fantastic.”

But the globally-launched "Quest" campaign is more than just a funny one-off commercial. Clooney also took part in interviews with coffee growers and producers behind the Nespresso's products to highlight their craft and sustainability efforts. "My work with Nespresso goes beyond the new campaign," Clooney said. "We share a commitment to sustainability and supporting the livelihoods of farmers and their families, as without them, we wouldn’t have this great coffee. Starring alongside them in the campaign is a real honor." The additional series will stream on the Nespresso website beginning October 17, 2018.

Previously, Clooney has shared the screen with fellow actor Danny Devito in a Twins homage and was digitally inserted into famous film scenes with the Muppets and Burt Reynolds last year.