Geoffrey Zakarian Launches His Own Cast Iron Cookware Line

Geoffrey Zakarian—Iron Chef, restaurateur, author, and master of the 10-second Instagram workout video (sample caption: "doing two exercises at once to maximize time")—just added another slash to his résumé: cast-iron cookware entrepreneur. The Emmy nominated television personality recently teamed up with kitchen brand Dash to launch the “Zakarian Cookware collection”—a line of non-stick pans and skillets debuting on QVC's "In the Kitchen With David" show on Sunday, October 28.

Dash

Composed of three key pieces—a 10-inch fry pan ($39), a 12-inch fry pan ($49), and a 9-by-13-inch baker ($69)—the collection features non-stick coating that can handle temperatures up to 500 degrees, and promises top-notch heat retention and a professional sear. (Zakarian recommends using silicone, nylon, wood, or melamine utensils on his pans, to keep that aforementioned coating scratch-free.) And each item is super-versatile—you can use them indoors or outdoors, on induction, ceramic glass, electric, or gas ranges, grills, and even in the oven.

This isn't the first time Geoffrey Zakarian has lent his expertise to a line of kitchenware. He has a range of food storage containers for sale at Sur La Table, under the name "Pro For Home"—if you're into meal prep, they seem pretty ideal—as well as a sous vide circulator (which includes a sous vide stick and a ring clamp) and a dual-sided wooden cutting board (or cheese board, depending on your mood), both available via his website.

Thinking of trying out Zakarian's non-stick cookware and need a little recipe inspo? Take a scroll through Food & Wine's list of sweet and savory cast iron skillet recipes, from roast chicken with lentils and walnut vinaigrette to pear and apple crisp. And, for some fool-proof tips on how to perfectly season your cast iron pans (and protect them from enemy number one: rust), check out our ultimate owner's guide to cast iron.