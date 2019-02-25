'Game of Thrones' Oreos Are Coming...

Releasing a steady stream of limited-edition Oreos has been the centerpiece of the cookie brand’s marketing strategy for years now. These new iterations have taken a number of different forms: Most have simply been quirky new flavors, but we’ve also seen different cookie shapes or extreme amounts of filling. Occasionally, brand tie-ins have even been part of the mix, but those have almost always had a direct connection to the flavor — such as Peeps Oreos. However, now, Oreo is slated to launch a limited-edition cookie tied to the biggest TV event of the year — just don’t necessarily expect the Oreos themselves to be as exciting.

Over the weekend, the official Oreo Instagram page teased that “Cookies are coming” with a brief video promo that says nothing more than “Oreo” and “#ForTheThrone” in the Game of Thrones font. Despite the limited amount of information, the context appears pretty clear: The final season of Game of Thrones debuts on HBO on April 14, and Oreo will be in the mix. An Oreo spokesperson confirmed that, yes, these cookies will be arriving in April, but said no more details were being provided at this time.

However, for those who love spoilers, the Instagram account Candyhunting — who’s never steered us wrong with an Oreo scoop — claims to have locked down some additional info, including a mockup of the actual packaging. “In a partnership nobody saw coming, new Game of Thrones Oreos will be out sometime before the debut of the final season,” the post states. “And to preemptively answer some questions: Yes, these are legit. The image is from a very reputable source. No, these are just normal Oreos in a redesigned package. No, these are not exclusive to a particular store.”

If Game of Thrones Oreos are just normal Oreos in a GoT package, hopefully it’s not a sign of things to come. The final season of Game of Thrones is one of the most highly-anticipated seasons of television ever, not just because it’s the final season, but also because it’s slated to reveal details of the sixth book in the series which fans have been waiting for nearly eight years. Expectations are ridiculously high — meaning HBO better deliver something better than the television equivalent of regular Oreos, even if regular Oreos are delicious.