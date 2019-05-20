A Plastic Water Bottle Made a Cameo in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

As its eighth and final season came to a close last night, Game of Thrones seemed to face one consistent criticism whether viewers were happy or not: the storytelling this season was rushed. Since the show was trying to wrap up such an expansive story in just six episodes — and thanks to George R. R. Martin, barely had any source material to work with — that was probably to be expected. But what wasn’t to be expected was that it appears the production itself may have been rushed too. A couple of weeks ago, fans lost their minds when a takeout coffee cup popped up in one GoT scene. Now, social media is once again going nuts after viewers spotted a plastic water bottle in a shot last night.

As you can see in the video below, the rogue bottle got its cameo about 45 minutes into the finale, stashed (but not quite well enough) under a chair near Samwell Tarly’s foot:

To be fair, as glamorous as working on Game of Thrones may sound, big productions can be grueling for everyone involved — especially it’s faced with the extra pressures of being a huge cultural phenomenon in its last season on a tight deadline (and perhaps working with a script that’s not up to snuff?). Meanwhile, the heft of those costumes looks pretty unforgiving, so it’s easy to see why the actors might want to keep hydration nearby.

That said, the fact that Game of Thrones got caught in this scenario twice in such a short span is surprising. First, as part of their job, usually someone like a script supervisor is making sure things like this don’t happen. Even then, how many eyes must have watched these shots from the day of shooting all the way up to editing? And thanks to technology, it’s not like fixing these kinds of issues are that difficult: The aforementioned coffee cup has already been removed from the “The Last of the Starks” episode.

Frankly, it’s a simple, honest mistake, but at a time when over 1.2 million people have signed a petition to “Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers,” maybe a water bottle and coffee cup are subtle proof that the team behind GoT was just ready to move on.