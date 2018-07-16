The Newest Game of Thrones Beer Is for All You Daenerys Targaryen Fans

The last time a book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series was released… July 12, 2011. The last time a new episode of the Game of Thrones TV show aired on HBO… August 27, 2017. The last time a new official Game of Thrones beer was released… literally 18 days ago. And guess what: Another GoT beer has already been announced! No offense to those hard-working brewers at Ommegang, but turns out making beer has a bit of a faster turnaround than churning out a 1,000-page novel.

Cooperstown, New York’s Brewery Ommegang and HBO Licensing have just announced that Mother of Dragons will be the next beer honoring the fantasy empire. It will mark the third of four beers in the brewery’s most recent “Royal Reserve Collection,” and by our count, will be the 12th official Game of Thrones beer overall—a collaboration that began all the way back in 2013.

All of the beers in the Royal Reserve Collection are “designed and brewed as an homage to one of four epic figures engaged in the battle for the Seven Kingdoms,” according to Ommegang, and this latest iteration is intended as an homage to Daenerys Targaryen. “Brewed and blended for a leader who takes what is hers with fire and blood, Mother of Dragons is a blend of a smoked porter and a Belgian kriek, representing the smoke and fire that Daenerys has unleashed on her opponents,” the brewery elaborates.

Purely from a beer perspective, a mix of smoked porter—which should itself combine notes of smoke with a roasted and chocolatey flavor—and a Belgian kriek—which is a tart, sour beer made with cherries—is an intriguing blend whether you’re a GoT diehard or not.

“Aromas of chocolate-covered cherries intertwine with subtle smoke and roasted malt,” Ommegang explains of the 6.5 percent ABV brew. “The flavor is rich with tart cherry up front leading to a center palate of semi-sweet chocolate then resolving to subtle smoke and mild sweetness. The mouthfeel is luxuriously creamy and full, and the finish is semi-dry with lingering notes of smoke and cherry sweetness.”

Like all the previous beers in this series, Mother of Dragons will be available on draft or in 750-milliliter bottles with a suggested retail price of $12.99. The brew is set to appear everywhere Ommegang distributes (currently 46 states) on September 28.

If history has taught us anything, expect an announcement about the fourth beer in the Royal Reserve Collection about 16 days later. It will be the final beer in this series but is very unlikely to be the last new GoT beer we’ll see. Using a bit of math, basic extrapolation tells us that we will see an infinite number of Game of Thrones beers before we see the next A Song of Ice and Fire book.