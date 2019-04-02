'Game of Thrones' Oreos Are Here... Just in Time to Snack on During the Final Season

"Spring has arrived which means one thing: Winter is here. No, it’s not some paradoxical groundhog-based forecast, it’s the return of the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones for its final season. After seven seasons of hearing the foreboding “winter is coming” warning, the zombie-like White Walkers have breached The Wall and are bringing with them snow, an ice dragon, and plenty of last-hurrah marketing tie-ins. So far we’ve seen Game of Thrones beer, wine, and liquor in almost as many variations as there characters on the show, this year Mountain Dew is releasing a ghostly can with Arya Stark’s kill list appearing as it chills down, and earlier this year we heard a rumor that Oreo would be releasing Game of Thrones cookies to celebrate the series. Just like winter, those cookies are finally here.

Oreo

Officially announced today, Game of Thrones Oreos will be the cookie company's largest limited-release to date, according to the brand, but they're a relatively tame iteration of the sandwich cookie given the palate of flavors the brand has popped up in recent years. The cookie itself is just a standard chocolate-wafer-and-creme-filling-affair. But instead of the typical Oreo design, these Oreos are embossed with the sigils of famous families in George R.R. Martin’s fictional universe: House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister, and one dedicated to the Night King. Check them out in detail below:

Oreo

Oreo

Oreo

Oreo

Of course, everyone has their favorite characters on the show, so Oreo wants fans to "pledge their fealty for House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark or The Night King by visiting oreo.com and OREO’s Facebook and Twitter – using #GameofCookies and #ForTheThrone. OREO will surprise select fans throughout the season with a special treat for participating."

But that's not all! In the lead-up to the release, Oreo teased that the GoT-themed cookies wouldn't be the only collaboration, but that a cookie-themed GoT video was in the works. "Additionally, to announce the new cookie, Oreo and HBO are collaborating with Elastic — the creators of the Game of Thrones opening sequence — to conceive an Oreo version of the opening credits featuring an animated landscape built entirely out of 2,750 OREO cookies." And here that work of art is:

Pairing up beloved childhood snacks with a gory and risqué drama may seem odd but if anything, this partnership proves what we’ve known all along: Oreos, especially on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. after the kids have gone to bed, are also for mature audiences.

Oreo 'Game of Thrones' cookies will be available April 8 wherever Oreos are sold.