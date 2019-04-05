All of the ‘Game of Thrones’ Food and Beverage Tributes for the Final Season

We’re less than two weeks out from the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones—winter is here, and fans will finally (hopefully) know who claims the Iron Throne. (Or, in true GoT fashion, we'll lose all of our favorite characters and the Night King will conquer everyone. TBD.) To celebrate, several food and beverage brands have launched Westerosian-themed products in advance of the April 14 release date. There’s a burger inspired by the mother of dragons and a milkshake loaded with dragonglass; a new beer called “For The Throne;” and even a replica of the Iron Throne made out of pretzels. Scroll through to see everything we’ve found so far, and keep checking back before the premiere to see if any more have been announced.

Game of Thrones Oreos

Oreo

Wherever your house allegiance may lie, there’s an Oreo for that—no, seriously. On April 2, the cookie brand announced a special line of Game of Thrones Oreos, which are stamped with the sigils of House Stark, House Targaryen, and House Lannister, symbolizing the main families that are left in the battle for the Iron Throne (and against the White Walkers). There’s even a cookie with the Night King on it, if you’re rooting for the dark side; plus, Oreo also recreated the show’s iconic opening sequence with (you guessed it) Oreos, which you can check out below.

Shake Shack’s Dracarys Burger and Dragonglass Shake

Courtesy of Shake Shack.

New York City GoT fans need to make their way to the Madison Square Park Shake Shack ASAP—the location has an exclusive "secret" Game of Thrones menu featuring a Dracarys Burger (two patties, bacon, Monterey Jack, and spicy sauce) and white chocolate mint Dragonglass Shake with shards of dragonglass on top. (Shack Shack’s Innovation Kitchen used toffee, food coloring, and butter to create the jagged pieces.) There’s one catch—you have to order everything in Valyrian. However, Shake Shack graciously provides a pronunciation guide to help, which you can find here.

Note: the burger will be available through April 21, and the shake will be around through May 19, or “while supplies last.”

“For The Throne” Beer

Brewery Ommegang

New York’s Brewery Ommegang, as we’ve noted, has made more Game of Thrones beers than there are seasons—and the latest addition, For The Throne, is number 14. It’s a beer-wine hybrid with 9.5 percent ABV, said to have “aromas of honeysuckles and toasted grain [that] mingle with notes of pear and apricot” and flavors of “sweet malt and honeydew.” It’s been available at the brewery since March 8, and was slated to be available through the brand’s distribution network by early April, just in time for the season eight premiere.

A Mountain Dew Has No Name

Courtesy of MTN DEW

Arya Stark would definitely approve of Mountain Dew’s collaboration with HBO for Game of Thrones, considering it's called “A Can Has No Name.” The white cans appear blank when they’re warm—but if you chill them, Arya’s kill list (which she often recites to herself on the show) appears. They’re limited edition designs, and only 800 have been made. If you want one yourself, you’ll have to enter a contest and tell Mountain Dew what you would do #ForTheThrone.

Tell us what you’d sacrifice using #ACanHasNoName #ForTheThrone #MTNDEWsweepstakes for your chance to claim your limited edition @GameofThrones Mtn Dew can. Watch the Final Season April 14 on @HBO. 18+, Ends 3/29/19. Rules {https://t.co/zFcGHPXrM9} pic.twitter.com/pgKeGLxEXv — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) March 28, 2019

The Pretzel Throne

Courtesy of Snyder's of Hanover

The Iron Throne is one of, if not the most, iconic symbols from the show. To pay tribute, Snyder’s of Hanover created a throne of its own. Over 1,000 pretzels, including 6 bags of Sourdough Nibblers, 24 bags of Rods, and 10 bags of Pretzel Rings (among many, many other bags) were used, and the end result is pretty intimidating. (While, strangely enough, appetizing).

Johnnie “White” Walker

Get ready for the new season of the epic series with the limited-edition bottle of White Walker by Johnnie Walker. pic.twitter.com/yCjHJwnzzA — Johnnie Walker (@JohnnieWalkerUS) March 5, 2019

Johnnie Walker’s new limited-edition White Walker whisky is exactly what it sounds like—a frosted-over bottle, with Scotch whisky “chill-filtered for an extraordinarily smooth and approachable flavor,” according to ReserveBar. The bottle also reveals hidden designs when it’s chilled. We can’t think of a better way to toast the final season.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.