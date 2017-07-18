Fruit Punch Pickles Make Their Way into Walmart

We’ve seen “dill pickle” flavor in just about everything recently—from potato chips to, yes, soda. But if there’s one place you never expected strange flavors to show up, it was probably...in your pickles.

Start expecting, because that’s a scenario that’s been around for a long time—and it’s coming to a Walmart near you soon. About 1,200 of the brand’s national stores are selling “Tropickles,” which are essentially cucumber pickles in what looks like a red brine that's actually infused with fruit punch.

"The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact),” said the company in a statement. “Now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart store shelves."

Zany as it sounds, “sweet and sour” is far from a newfangled idea. Though the products are marketed under the umbrella of Walmart's Great Value brand, the fruit-punch-and-pickles idea has been popular in the South for years. In fact, fruit punch is only the tip of the iceberg; there’s also the Koolickle—pickles soaked in Kool-Aid—among other vegetable and fruit pickles made with the sugary drink, including watermelon.

Back in 2007, the New York Times did an entire profile about the brightly-hued snack, noting that “children are the primary consumers, but a recent trip through the region revealed that the market for Kool-Aid pickles is maturing.”

“The pickles have been spotted as far afield as Dallas and St. Louis,” reporter John T. Edge wrote at the time. “...In the Delta, where they fetch between 50 cents and a dollar, Kool-Aid pickles have earned valued space next to such beloved snacks as pickled eggs and pigs’ feet at community fairs, convenience stores and filling stations.”

As for how they taste? “Exactly like you'd expect,” according to blogger Serious Eats, who also offers a recipe. “You've taken sour dill pickles and transformed them into neon red cherry flavored sweet pickles.”

Of course, you won’t really know until you go pick up a jar at your local Walmart for $2 and see for yourself. That's assuming you're not quite ready to invest the time to trying this odd summer recipe out on your own.