We Tried Froot Loops Donuts and In No Way Regret It

Semi-attached fast food brands Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s made headlines earlier this year with a joint announcement that solidified, well, their individuality. Just as Carl’s Jr. hit New York City, the two chains were refocusing on their regionality, planning to tailor their menus to the tastes of their diverse clientele in the West, Northeast (for Carl's Jr.) and South and Midwest (for Hardee's). But if there’s one thing that can bring Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. back together—and for that matter, bring everyone together—it’s donuts. And when those donuts are a take on a popular breakfast cereal? All the better.

Starting today, customers at both restaurants can expect to find a colorful new menu item available for dessert: Kellogg's Froot Loops Mini Donuts. The sleeve of five miniature treats comes in a bright red box, reminiscent of their cereal namesake, and every pack features one donut in each of the five main Froot Loops colors: red, yellow, green, blue, and purple.

Courtesy of CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

The mini donuts—which anyone who has ever grabbed a pack of powdered, crumb-coated, or fudge-covered Hostess Donettes from the convenience store will find familiar—are tinted to match in both their cake and glaze, meaning these little rings look just like blown-up Froot Loops cereal bits.

As for their flavor? We tried them and were surprised and how closely they resembled actual Froot Loops cereal’s signature lemongrass-y notes. In short, they deliver. (And yes, despite a rainbow of colors, all of the donuts are actually the same flavor, just like real Froot Loops.) For any fan of Kellogg's Froot Loops, it’s sort of a dream scenario. Take the fleeting moment when giant Froot Loops were available, and magnify it even larger. So yes, while some shops have been topping their doughnuts with Froot Loops for years, these are the first we've tried that are Froot Loop-y through and through. That said, we wouldn't advise dumping these donuts in a bowl and pouring milk over them, some dipping in a cold glass of moo-juice wouldn't be a bad idea.

Packs of five Froot Loops Mini Donuts are available for $1.99 at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations nationwide for a limited time.