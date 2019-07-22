Every 'Friends' Character Has Their Own Drink at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf This Summer

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

I don’t want to make you feel old, but it’s almost impossible not to balk at the passage of time when you realize the NBC sitcom Friends is officially 25 years old. Yes, the pilot episode aired September 22, 1994, and could now, age-wise, feasibly have moved in with Chandler and Joey. The series about six, uh, friends who cohabitate in each other’s ridiculously well-appointed New York City apartments came at the rise of the new wave (at the time) of coffee shop culture, which is why Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey could often be found populated the plush couch in the middle of their local espresso-slinging spot Central Perk. Perhaps, then, there’s no more fitting tribute to celebrate the show's anniversary than by giving all six main cast members their own drink at a real-life coffee shop.

Image zoom The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Starting July 31, 2019, Friends fans can head to any The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf location to choose one of six drink options named after the cast, or buy official Central Perk-branded coffee and tea to make at home, part of an official partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Here are all six Friends-themed drinks and their descriptions, courtesy of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf:

Image zoom The Joey The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Joey (Mango Cold Brew Tea) — The sweet, juicy flavor of mango pairs with a fruity cold brew tea for an enticing and seductive treat that is sure to turn heads just like Joey Tribbiani’s and ask, “How you doin’?”

Image zoom The Monica The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Monica (Midnight Mocha Cold Brew) – Cold brew perfection is here. Rich, dark chocolate syrup combined with our bold, 20-hour steeped cold brew creates precisely balanced flavors of coffee and chocolate for perfectionists like Monica Geller.

Image zoom The Rachel The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Rachel (Matcha Latte) — Indulge yourself like Rachel Green, with the lightly sweetened blend of ceremonial grade matcha with our silky vanilla powder and milk. Perfect for the trendsetters and matcha enthusiasts alike.

Image zoom The Ross The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Ross (Classic Flat White) — No awkwardness here, this beverage is sophisticated and sleek, just how Ross Geller wants to be. Freshly pulled espresso shots finished with lightly aerated milk, makes for a sweet, velvety refreshment. Get ready to be taken seriously.

Image zoom The Chandler The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Chandler (Caramel Coconut Latte) — It won’t be hard to commit to this drink. A blend of creamy coconut and toasted caramel infused with our extroverted espresso that not even Chandler Bing can say no to.

Image zoom The Phoebe The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Phoebe (Cookies and Cream Ice Blended) — The combination of sweet, creamy vanilla, a splash of espresso and chocolate cookie pieces that is guaranteed to put a pep in your step and have you singing just like Phoebe Buffay.

Additionally, you can brew up some regular joe or a cup of tea with your own circle of friends with the newly-released line of Central Perk coffees and tea, which includes a medium roast (pre-ground), dark roast (whole bean), and black tea bags.

Image zoom The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is also selling two coffee mugs (oversized 24-ouncers like on the show, naturally) with references to Friends moments: “We were on a coffee break” alluding to the infamous “we were on a break” incident between Ross and Rachel and a nod to Joey’s catchphrase with a mug that says “How you brewin’?”

The mugs, coffee, and tea are available for purchase in stores and online at store.coffeebean.com/centralperk.

The drinks will be available on the menu from July 31 through August 27, 2019, while the coffee products will be in stock through the end of summer. Also, starting on National Friendship Day (August 4) for one whole week if you order any Friends-themed drink you'll receive another free to share with a friend of your choice.

Despite ending in 2004 (15 years ago!), Friends has endured in syndication and, like other sitcoms including The Office and 30 Rock, has been a go-to visual comfort food on streaming services like Netflix. Unfortunately for Friends fans, the series will be departing that platform in 2020 (as will The Office) as WarnerMedia looks to launch its own competing service. Even if you don’t want to shell out the money to subscribe, there’s nothing stopping you from remembering your favorite episodes fondly as you eat a Thanksgiving Trifle.