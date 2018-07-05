All the National Fried Chicken Day Deals You Need to Know About

Courtesy of 189 by Dominique Ansel

It's this week's second most important national holiday. 

Caitlin Petreycik
July 05, 2018

Salty, fatty, crunchy fried chicken is never not a perfect meal, but did you know that there's an actual day devoted to the classic dish? Yes, every year on July 6 (perhaps, not uncoincidentally, just two days after that other celebration of Americana) fried chicken fans are treated to major deals at some of the country's most popular beacons of deep-fried goodness. Check out our roundup of this year's best Fried Chicken Day discounts, below. Or, if you're feeling motivated to go the DIY route, take a scroll through a list of our favorite fried chicken recipes, from lemon-brined to pecan-crusted

Popeyes 

To commemorate this, their holiest day, Popeyes isn't holding back on the deals. Some outposts are open for 24 hours, while select Popeyes in Brooklyn, New York and Anaheim, California are offering 24-cent drumsticks from 12AM to 10AM. To check out the discounts at your local branch, enter your zip code here

KFC

KFC lives every day like it's Fried Chicken Day, but there's no time like July 6 to take advantage of the chain's Chicken Share, where $10 buys you six chicken pieces, nine tenders, 12 hot wings, or a bucket full of popcorn nuggets. Plus, Colonel Sanders is appearing in an episode of General Hospital in honor of the holiday, so there's that. 

Burger King 

Pick up 10 chicken nuggets for $1.69.  

Federal Donuts 

This Philadelphia mini-chain is celebrating by rolling out a limited edition BBQ fried chicken sandwich featuring a "fried chicken breast, BBQ sauce, summer slaw, and cheddar cheese on a Martin’s potato roll." 

Church's Chicken 

Pick up two pieces of original or spicy bone-in chicken, two sides, and the brand’s signature honey butter biscuits for $5 at participating locations. 

Wing Zone 

Wing Zone is offering customers a free sandwich when they buy a zesty hand-breaded chicken sandwich and a drink. 

Sweet Chick

All four NYC locations are selling the OG Fried Chicken Sandwich and the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich from their Lil Sweet Chick outpost at Citi Field for $10. 

