Is French Yogurt the New Greek Yogurt?

C’mon, yogurt manufacturers. You successfully got us to pry our fingers off of our beloved “normal yogurt” just long enough to fall in love with froyo. Next thing we knew, you were lamenting the high sugar content of that stuff, and we were told to move onto Greek yogurt.

And now, just when we’ve finally gotten around to loving the denser texture and tang...you’re telling us there’s a new type of yogurt we’re supposed to get obsessed with?

Okay, fine. Call us way-too-easily-persuaded, but it does sound kind of delicious. Turns out a bunch of brands are coming out with “French-style” yogurt, including dairy aisle behemoth Yoplait and parent company General Mills, who are calling theirs “Oui.” Of course French yogurt has been available in certain higher end grocery stores in the U.S. already, but with a major manufacturer on board, it seems the style is about to hit a whole lot more shopping baskets.

So, what does French yogurt entail? The main differentiator between French and other supermarket yogurt is the fact that the French kind is still traditionally cultured within its own individual glass jar, rather than poured into containers after the culture process. The “pot set” process also means each portion requires no extra additives to keep it ultra-fresh. It’s slightly firmer than the Greek stuff and thicker, too.

And in true French style, the texture might actually be closer to that of butter, as pointed out by Buzzfeed. It contains whole milk, yogurt cultures, a bit of sugar, and, typically, some fruit or preserves (which is found on the bottom, as is the case with many other commercial yogurts).

Considering the more robust packaging, each container of Yoplait’s version is set to retail for $1.49, which is slightly more expensive than the plastic cups currently on shelves. But just think of all the things you could do with that reusable jar!

Meanwhile, Chobani, one of the most popular Greek yogurt brands, will soon launch its first regular yogurt.

So there’s a whole lot of “new” going on here. Perhaps Greek style yogurt is seeing its star status in the yogurt aisle begin to fade.