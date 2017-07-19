French Toast-ing Pizza and Other Weird Ways to Reheat a Leftover Slice

Sure, there's no bad way to eat pizza, but trying to reheat day-old pizza in the microwave and letting it get all soggy comes pretty close. You might remember last month, when we covered how you can reheat your pizza to crispy perfection in a skillet. If you want to switch things up a little bit on the second day of your pizza consumption, you can also try one of these clever ways to turn that leftover pizza into something new.

Did you know that you can salvage stale pizza the same way you salvage stale bread? In this video, YouTuber Internet Shaquille shows us how to rescue your pizza French toast style. His recipe calls for three eggs a quarter of a cup of cream, a pinch of salt, and a few grinds of pepper, all mixed together. Then you just add enough paprika to turn the mix a little bit orange and you coat your pizza in it. Once you've done that, you throw the pizza on the griddle (we'd bet you can get pretty good results on a skillet, if you don't have a griddle) until it's hot, crispy, and delicious. The French toasting process turns the otherwise stale crust into cake-like goodness, and the egg protects the cheese from the heat while forming the perfect, crispy coating.

If you're more into Italian food than French food, you might also want to try salvaging your leftover pizza lasagna-style. With some tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and spices, and whatever toppings you may want to add, you can turn your pizza into layered, lasagna-ful tastiness. You could also go the snack food route. Pretty much all you need to do is fold the pizza over itself and stick it in a waffle iron to make yourself these waffle pizza bites. Whatever you decide to do with your leftover slices, just please, for the love of all that is good, don't microwave them and leave it at that.