Here's Where to Get Free Fries on National French Fry Day

Is there anything better than a salty, golden, perfectly crispy French fry? Yes, the answer is a free Frech fry, which is why we're pretty psyched that this Friday, July 13 is National French Fry day. Here, we've rounded up every chain that's giving away (or practically giving away) America's favorite side dish in honor of the occasion. Grab the ketchup (or mayonnaise, if you're feeling European) and map out your ultimate carb crawl.

Bite Squad: Use the code "FRYDAY" to get a free order of fries with any $20 purchase through this delivery service.

BurgerFi: Locations nationwide are offering customers a free order of regular hand-cut fries with any purchase all day long. Make sure to mention the offer at the counter!

Carl's Jr.: Get a coupon for free small fries and a beverage with any $6 purchase when you sign up for their email list.

Chickie's & Pete's: A Pennsylvania and New Jersey sports bar chain, Chickie's & Pete's is selling $1 crab fries on Friday, July 13. There's no seafood involved, but they are tossed with Old Bay seasoning.

Dunkin' Donuts: The first 100 guests at 25 participating Dunkin' Donuts outposts across the country will receive a free order of Donut Fries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 13. Head here to find out if your local DD's is taking part in the giveaway.

Farmer Boys: This California and Nevada chain is giving away free fries with any burger order from the main menu.

McDonald's: Download and register for the McDonald's app to claim a free order of medium fries with any $1 purchase on National French Fry day.

Mooyah: Download the burger chain's rewards app to claim a free order of fries.

Taco Bell: This isn't a deal, exactly, but it's still worth mentioning that, as of today, Taco Bell's nacho fries are back. Pick up an order for $1.29—it's unclear how long they'll be on the menu.

Wayback Burgers: Get free bottomless fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich on Friday, July 13.