Reminder: Free Taco Bell Is on the Line During the World Series

We won’t necessarily condone betting on professional sports, but no doubt big events like the NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and World Series all see their fair share of dollars won and lost. However, not all high-stakes wagers have to be made in cash. Football fans have been scoring free beer when their hometown team wins, and when it comes to this year’s World Series, everyone in America has a chance to walk away one taco richer thanks to the return of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

Currently, the American League’s Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox and the National Leagues Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are all vying for their league’s respective spot in the World Series. But thanks to Taco Bell, even if you’re not from one of those cities (or a long-distance fan), you’ll still have at least one good reason to root for both teams that end up facing off.

Now in its seventh year, “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” has yet to not deliver for Taco Bell and baseball fans alike. Here's how it works: The first player to steal a base in the World Series (which begins October 23) becomes a national hero as they’ll have earned America a free Doritos Loco Taco on Thursday, November 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all participating locations. Additionally, anyone with a Taco Bell account will be able to redeem their free taco via online order or on the app on November 1.

This year, Taco Bell is adding a few souvenirs to commemorate the moment, including a limited number of baseball caps that will be available in restaurants and on the Taco Shop, and baseball cards of whoever makes the delicious base-stealing play, along with those who have successfully done so in the past, including Cameron Maybin, Jacoby Ellsbury, Jason Bartlett, Ángel Pagán, Lorenzo Cain and Francisco Lindor.

Taco Bell also runs a similar promotion during the NBA Finals, called “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco,” which rewards hungry fans when the away team wins a road game. Last year, the Golden State Warriors did just that.

And if all this talk of Taco Bell has you yearning for soft and crunchy shells before the possible World Series free taco tie-in, you can satisfy your South-of-the-Border craving and those of some of your fellow sports fans with the chain’s recently revamped Party Packs while you watch the games. Each one of the three available multi-packs features 12 tacos or burritos, and they can even be delivered via GrubHub.