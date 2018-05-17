How to Get Free Chicken McNuggets Delivered to Your Door This Week

Amid all the tea and crumpets, elderflower and lemon treats, and tiki-themed cocktails (yes, really) you'll be downing for the royal wedding, you may find yourself hankering for a break from British fare with some good old-fashioned American fast food. Luckily, if you're in the mood for McNuggets, you've got Postmates on your side. The food delivery app is offering nugget lovers a deal on McDonald's food brought straight to your home (or wherever else you might be) all week.

Right now if you open the Postmates app or log in on your web browser, you'll see the Free Nuggets promotion under featured items. Follow the prompts to add the nuggets to your cart, and your nearest Postmates-participating McDonald's will deliver a six-piece free of charge. Well, free of charge for the nuggets, that is. The delivery fee still applies, but hey it's worth the discounted price to get no-hassle McNuggs in your mouth without even leaving the couch. Honestly, the only difficult part will be choosing which sauce to dip them in.

The offer is available in cities Postmates serves for a limited time only and doesn't disclose an end date, so grab your free six-piece while it lasts. There's also a limit of one order per customer. Speaking the Golden Arches, for fans of McDonald's breakfast menu, check out the brand's new Egg McMuffin anthem and a video of dueling giant hash browns in our roundup of viral videos this week.

If getting food delivered for free is your thing, you'll be happy to know that another more robust option is available to satisfy all of your cravings. Grocery delivery app Instacart is running its own promotion now through May 23, 2018 offering free delivery of orders totaling more than $35 (find out more about that here). Instacart is connected to a variety of grocery stores nationwide, so you can take your pick from favorites including some Trader Joe's locations.

