How to Get Free McDonald's Fries Every Friday

Let me end the debate right now, once and for all: McDonald’s has the best fries of any fast food chain. Its fries are crispy, salty perfection, and I won’t hear any argument. That’s why everyone should be very excited to hear that for the rest of 2018, McDonald’s is giving away free fries on Fridays, and that’s not all: free sodas on Tuesday and Thursdays. There is, of course, a catch.

First of all, you have to spend at least $1 on another item from the menu, and you need to order your food through the McDonald’s mobile app. Okay, yes, that obviously means you have to download yet another app onto your already crowded phone, but come on—free fries! It’s worth it.

As Inc reports, you can only use the deal once per day (sorry fry fanatics) but you can go back every Friday for your daily supply. No one will stop you. This deal is very real. In fact, the mobile app comes with lots of perks that will make the download worth it.

For instance, if you buy five coffee drinks using the mobile app, your sixth one will be free, and coffee drinks of any size are just $1. Either of those deals are available every day of the week, for the rest of the year. I could keep listing all the deals and discounts the McDonald’s app is offering, but you can check out the full list here.

Clearly, McDonald’s is desperate to get more people to sign up for the app. Maybe it’s feeling the heat from competition with Starbucks, which already has a super popular mobile ordering app. There is an area where the two fast food giants aren’t competing though: Recently, the two companies teamed up to help design a fully recyclable and compostable cup that will someday become available in stores.