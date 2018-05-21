Fortune 500 2018: All of the Food and Restaurants on This Year's List

Here are America's food and beverage companies with the highest revenue.
Each year, our sister publication Fortune takes a look at the 500 highest-revenue-producing companies based or operating in the United States with its Fortune 500 ranking. As with most years, food and beverage brands, manufacturers, and restaurants all make the cut. On the whole, food took a tumble, but some headline-making mergers showed their value on this year's list.
At number 8, Amazon bumps up four spots and officially becomes a food brand with its acquisition of Whole Foods stores in 2017. Beermaker Molson Coors Brewing makes the top 500 with a huge leap from #522 in 2017 to #275 in 2018 after Miller sold its brands and divested itself of Miller Coors back in 2016. Another new addition to the top 500 ranks is Wynn Resorts, which houses dozens of restaurants in its properties, at #447 (previously #558). In the Cola Wars, PepsiCo slips only one spot, while Coca-Cola drops 20, likely due to a lessening demand for sugary drinks. Apparently, though both soda companies have the same issues facing them, PepsiCo has found solutions to that dip in e-commerce and its other product categories like chips and snack foods. Rounding out the list are supermarkets and manufacturers of everything from ketchup to cookies.
Here all the Fortune 500 food and food-adjacent brands in descending order:
- #1 Walmart
- #8 Amazon
- #15 Costco
- #17 Kroger
- #45 PepsiCo
- #48 Archer Daniels Midland
- #53 Albertsons Companies
- #80 Tyson Foods
- #87 Coca-Cola
- #88 Publix Super Markets
- #96 CHS
- #114 Kraft Heinz
- #117 Mondelez International
- #127 Marriott International
- #131 McDonald’s
- #132 Starbucks
- #180 Supervalu
- #182 General Mills
- #216 Land O’Lakes
- #226 Kellogg
- #227 Las Vegas Sands
- #275 Molson Coors Brewing
- #280 MGM Resorts International
- #321 Conagra Brands
- #323 Hormel Foods
- #324 Hilton Worldwide Holdings
- #358 Campbell Soup
- #362 Dean Foods
- #379 Hershey
- #383 J.M. Smucker
- #386 Constellation Brands
- #396 Darden Restaurants
- #397 Yum China Holdings
- #446 TreeHouse Foods
- #447 Wynn Resorts
- #472 Yum Brands
