Former F&W Best New Chef Brad Kilgore Opening Two New Miami Restaurants

Chef Brad Kilgore has made a name for himself over the past decade with his two highly praised Miami restaurants, Alter and Brava by Brad Kilgore. Now, he’s adding two more to his portfolio, both of which will open in 2018 in Paradise Plaza, the new 175,000 sq. ft. addition to the Miami Design District that will house a distinct culinary concept on each of its floors.

Kilgore’s two new restaurants, Ember and Kaido, will take on two very different themes. Ember will utilize the grill and other wood burning techniques to impart flavor and aroma to foods that are not traditionally cooked over fire. Kaido will be a Japanese-influenced cocktail lounge and restaurant serving a range of sashimi, crudo and yakitori. Most notably, Kaido will feature an extensive cocktail program comprised of two menus, each offering a distinct experience: one, a seasonal selection of simple yet elegant drinks and the other, a more adventurous selection of highly crafted cocktails.

"Over the years, the Miami Design District has become a global destination for commerce and culture,” says Craig Robins, President & CEO of Dacra, the developer behind the Miami Design District. “Brad represents the kind of bold creativity that is a hallmark of the District… and I am confident that Ember and Kaido will bring the right energy and excellence to the Design District and will be important additions to the overall experience of the neighborhood.”

In addition to Kilgore’s two new restaurants, renowned chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Joël Robuchon will also open in Paradise Plaza next year. Kilgore has a long history of working in close proximity to Vongerichten as Kilgore served as the executive chef at J&G Grill, Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant in Bal Harbour, prior to opening Alter.

