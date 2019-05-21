Here's the Star-Packed Schedule for the 2019 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Every year since 1982, top industry talent has gathered in sunny Aspen, Colorado to share their passion for food and wine with an intimate group of food obsessives. Now in its 37th year, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is the place to meet and mingle with the chefs, mixologists, sommeliers, and personalities who are shifting the food and drink world as we know it, all with a glass of wine (or snack) in hand. This year, from June 12 to 14, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen will bring together an unprecedented array of talent, from all corners of the food world: Martha Stewart, Stephanie Izard, JJ Johnson, Jacques and Claudine Pépin, Carla Hall, Gail Simmons, Marcus Samuelsson, Alex Guarnaschelli, and many, many more.

Three days of nonstop eating and drinking may seem like a lot, but it's actually just right. Plus, there's learning involved. This year's schedule is packed with seminars, on everything from Italian happy hour cocktails to Spanish breakfast to the art of cooking with coffee. Our very own Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle will lead a seminar on burger and wine pairings (here's a primer), F&W Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis is sitting down with Ruth Reichl, and our Special Projects Director Gail Simmons is showing how to make her favorite Spanish dishes. Of course, there will be the massive, Champagne-fueled grand tastings, too, with unmissable wines, nibbles, and views of Aspen Mountain.

Here, find the full schedule of events.

If you're headed to the Classic this year, consider tacking on a few extra days to explore the growing food scene, and you'll find no shortage of lodging options, whether you're looking for the luxury hotel experience or something a bit cozier like a condo rental.

Food & Wine Classic in Aspen passes are available for purchase by calling Stay Aspen Snowmass at 877-900-WINE or visiting foodandwine.com/classic.